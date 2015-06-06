Language Selection

Games: Linux Gaming News Punch and New Titles

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of May 2019 05:22:30 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 11

    A little later than expected due to both hardware and software troubles, Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 11 has arrived.

  • Bearded Giant Games have announced the 3D dogfighting game Space Mercs

    Space Mercs, a brand new 3D dogfighting game from Bearded Giant Games was just recently announced as part of their "Linux 1st Initiative".

    The current plan for Space Mercs is to release for Linux in June and it's coming with a feature that sounds somewhat amusing. It's going to have a command line interface, which you will use in the game to explore various parts outside the combat. They said they plan to talk a little more about this special CLI in a few days with a design post.

  • Wolfire Games seem to be another recent arrival to the itch.io store

    Wolfire Games, developer of titles like Overgrowth and Lugaru as well as being behind the original creation of the Humble Indie Bundle are now putting their games up on itch.io.

    Interestingly, they did send a Twitter post out to announce it which they then removed. It said "Our official Wolfire store page on itch.io is open for business! You can buy Overgrowth, Receiver, and Lugaru HD there. You can also find a few of our free projects as well. Let us know if you have any feedback on the new store pages. Wolfiregames.itch.io". Not entirely sure why it was removed, as I personally think they should be proud of expanding their reach to another store like itch.

  • The World of Goo 10 year update is now out for Linux gamers, working well

    For those that missed it, I recently posted how World of Goo was seeing an update for the first time in around 10 years and it's now out.

    As a reminder, there's no new content so don't go in expecting a bunch of new levels. This is mainly a small revamp of the game, to make it look better on modern resolutions and it includes a lot of other smaller quality of life improvements just to make it play a little better. This update is free of course!

  • The Swords of Ditto has been overhauled with the huge free Mormo's Curse expansion

    Truthfully, I didn't get very far with The Swords of Ditto as it had game-breaking bugs on Linux when released. They were later fixed and now a massive overhaul to the game is out.

    Mormo's Curse was released earlier this month, with an aim to make The Swords of Ditto much easier to enjoy. Not necessarily easier (as in difficult) overall but the entire structure of the game has been changed. What they've done with it honestly sounds fantastic! Permadeath for starters, has been kicked out of the game. The end-game has also seen a content boost with more to do and more variation in the rules of the game.

Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis

  • My summary of the OpenStack Train PTG aka Denver III
    This was the first re-combined event with both summit and project teams gathering happening in the same week and the third consecutive year that OpenStack has descended on Denver. This is also the first Open Infrastructure summit - the foundation is expanding to allow other non openstack projects to use the Open Infrastructure foundation for housing their projects. This is a brief summary with pointers of the sessions or rooms I attended in the order they happened. The full summit schedule is here and the PTG schedule is here.
  • Running networking labs over Kubernetes with Antidote
    I’ve just come across Antidote a recent project that intends at running networking-oriented labs over Kubernetes. It is developped by members of the Network Reliability Engineering community (Juniper-related, AFAIU), to power the NRE Labs platform. It looks very similar to other platforms that allow you to run labs remotely in consoles opened on cloud machines, alongside lab instructions. I find it interesting as the code is published under FLOSS license (Apache), and seems to be runable over any Kubernetes installation: you can test it with Minikube through the selfmedicate repo.
  • [SUSE] Kubernetes – the not so secret ingredient to enterprise success
    Five years ago, the word Kubernetes rang familiar to no one. Fast forward to today and it’s become one of the most well-known container management systems across the globe. Its popularity has grown so much that it’s been recently declared the leading system in the “war for container orchestration dominance” by Forrester in its 2018 cloud predictions. As it stands, almost 4,000 organisations across the world use Kubernetes, and CIOs within every industry consider it to be the management system of choice – especially when dealing with DevOps. It has seen such success that many of the major cloud providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, have integrated it into their application infrastructure.
  • Configure On-Premise Cloud Environments In Minutes
    Mirantis has launched a web-based SaaS application to help users deploy a compact cloud and experience the flexibility and agility of Infrastructure-as-Code. Model Designer for Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is said to help infrastructure operators build customized, curated, exclusively open source configurations for on-premise cloud environments.

