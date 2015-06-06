Games: Linux Gaming News Punch and New Titles
-
Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 11
A little later than expected due to both hardware and software troubles, Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 11 has arrived.
-
Bearded Giant Games have announced the 3D dogfighting game Space Mercs
Space Mercs, a brand new 3D dogfighting game from Bearded Giant Games was just recently announced as part of their "Linux 1st Initiative".
The current plan for Space Mercs is to release for Linux in June and it's coming with a feature that sounds somewhat amusing. It's going to have a command line interface, which you will use in the game to explore various parts outside the combat. They said they plan to talk a little more about this special CLI in a few days with a design post.
-
Wolfire Games seem to be another recent arrival to the itch.io store
Wolfire Games, developer of titles like Overgrowth and Lugaru as well as being behind the original creation of the Humble Indie Bundle are now putting their games up on itch.io.
Interestingly, they did send a Twitter post out to announce it which they then removed. It said "Our official Wolfire store page on itch.io is open for business! You can buy Overgrowth, Receiver, and Lugaru HD there. You can also find a few of our free projects as well. Let us know if you have any feedback on the new store pages. Wolfiregames.itch.io". Not entirely sure why it was removed, as I personally think they should be proud of expanding their reach to another store like itch.
-
The World of Goo 10 year update is now out for Linux gamers, working well
For those that missed it, I recently posted how World of Goo was seeing an update for the first time in around 10 years and it's now out.
As a reminder, there's no new content so don't go in expecting a bunch of new levels. This is mainly a small revamp of the game, to make it look better on modern resolutions and it includes a lot of other smaller quality of life improvements just to make it play a little better. This update is free of course!
-
The Swords of Ditto has been overhauled with the huge free Mormo's Curse expansion
Truthfully, I didn't get very far with The Swords of Ditto as it had game-breaking bugs on Linux when released. They were later fixed and now a massive overhaul to the game is out.
Mormo's Curse was released earlier this month, with an aim to make The Swords of Ditto much easier to enjoy. Not necessarily easier (as in difficult) overall but the entire structure of the game has been changed. What they've done with it honestly sounds fantastic! Permadeath for starters, has been kicked out of the game. The end-game has also seen a content boost with more to do and more variation in the rules of the game.
-
