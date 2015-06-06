The Huge Linux 5.2 Kernel Merge Window Kicks Off
Following last night's release of Linux 5.1, the Linux 5.2 merge window is now open. There's already been several pull requests sent in today that Linus is expected to begin acting on shortly.
While Linux 5.1 was a nice and big upgrade, Linux 5.2 is already looking to be a much mightier kernel. There is a ton of work that will be found in Linux 5.2.
A list of what we've been tracking is below and stay tuned to hear about whatever else lands over the next two weeks ahead. Sadly though it doesn't look like WireGuard will be introduced in Linux 5.2. Other desired work on Radeon Navi support, Nouveau re-clocking for Maxwell+, Bcachefs, and other long WIP items are not coming with this kernel.
