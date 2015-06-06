Security: Updates, CPU Defects, New Exploits for Unsecure SAP Systems and Password Manager Improvements in Firefox 67
Security updates for Monday
Spectre/Meltdown Mitigations Can Now Be Toggled With Convenient "mitigations=" Option
Beginning with the Linux 5.2 kernel, it will be easier to disable Spectre, Meltdown, and other CPU vulnerability mitigations if you prefer maximum performance out of your system instead.
Queued up for Linux 5.2 is the easier/more convenient switches for these CPU vulnerabilities, principally Spectre/Meltdown at this point.
Up to this point there hasn't been a global switch for toggling the Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF workarounds but that is what's finally materialized thanks to Red Hat's Josh Poimboeuf.
New Exploits for Unsecure SAP Systems
Matthew Noorenberghe: Password Manager Improvements in Firefox 67
There have been many improvements to the password manager in Firefox and some of them may take a while to be noticed so I thought I would highlight some of the user-facing ones in version 67...
