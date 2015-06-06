Red Hat Summit 2019 Coverage So Far
Recapping all of the news from Red Hat Summit 2019
Having trouble keeping up with all the news coming out of Red Hat Summit 2019? We have you covered. We will be adding news and announcements coming from Red Hat the entire week of Red Hat Summit right here as it’s released.
Red Hat collaborates with Microsoft on KEDA to enable Azure Functions in OpenShift
Today at Microsoft Build, Microsoft introduced KEDA, a new open source project aimed at providing an event-driven scale capability for any container workload. Red Hat is contributing to KEDA (Kubernetes-based event-driven autoscaling), both via the upstream project and bringing its utility to customers using enterprise Kubernetes and containers with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
Boston Children’s Hospital’s Ellen Grant to keynote 2019 Red Hat Women’s Leadership Community Luncheon
One of my favorite parts of Red Hat Summit is our annual Red Hat Women’s Leadership Community Luncheon, and I’m excited to announce that this year Ellen Grant, M.D., director of Fetal and Neonatal Neuroimaging Research at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor of Radiology and Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, will be joining us for a fireside chat.
This will mark the 10th annual Women’s Leadership Community Luncheon and provide an opportunity for attendees to network with other women in tech using open source technologies to create innovative solutions, and hear inspiring leadership stories.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Women in Open Source Awards
In its fifth year, the Women in Open Source Awards were created and sponsored by Red Hat to honor women who make important contributions to open source projects and communities, or those making innovative use of open source methodology. Nominations for this year's awards were accepted for two categories: academic (those currently enrolled in a college or university) and community (those working on or volunteering with projects related to open source). A panel of judges determined finalists based on nomination criteria, and the public voted to determine the award winners.
Recognizing the 2019 Red Hat Innovation Awards honorable mentions
Earlier today we announced the winners of the 2019 Red Hat Innovation Awards; however, that’s just part of the story. Now in its 13th year, the Red Hat Innovation Awards is designed to recognize the technological achievements of Red Hat customers around the world. Creative thinking, determined problem-solving and transformative uses of Red Hat technology are evident not just in our winners but throughout the entire pool of award nominees.
Judging the awards is not an easy task. Each year, judges consistently tell us they wish they could recognize additional organizations for their innovative solutions and accomplishments. So for the second time, we’re excited to recognize an additional group of Red Hat customers using open source technology to make waves in their respective industries.
Lockheed Martin Taps Red Hat to Accelerate F-22 Raptor Upgrades
Announcing the winners of the 13th annual Red Hat Innovation Awards
To kick off Red Hat Summit 2019, we’re proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Red Hat Innovation Awards. Now in its 13th year, the Red Hat Innovation Awards recognize the technological achievements of Red Hat customers around the world who demonstrate creative thinking, determined problem-solving and transformative uses of Red Hat technology.
This year's winners—BP, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, HCA Healthcare and Kohl's—will be honored on the main stage this week at Red Hat Summit 2019 in Boston.
Deutsche Bank Goes “Everything-As-A-Service” With Red Hat
Red Hat Forges an Open Pathway to Digital Transformation for CorpFlex
Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis
Audio/Video: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux and Xubuntu 19.04 Video Overview
today's howtos
Openwashing and Microsoft Deception/Entryism
