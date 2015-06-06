Programming: Python, WASM, C, JavaScript, Kite and GCC
-
PyDev of the Week: Joel Grus
This week we welcome Joel Grus (@joelgrus) as our PyDev of the Week! Joel is the author of Data Science From Scratch: First Principles with Python from O’Reilly. You can catch up with Joel on his website or on Github. Let’s take some time to get to know Joel better!
-
An Introduction to Functional Programming with Python
Many Python developers are unaware of the extent to which you can use functional programming in Python, which is a shame: with few exceptions, functional programming allows you to write more concise and efficient code. Moreover, Python’s support for functional programming is extensive.
Here I'd like to talk a bit about how you can actually have a functional approach to programming with our favorite language.
-
This Programming Tool Makes It Easier for Apps to Work Anywhere
But Docker cofounder Solomon Hykes believes the technology he built the company around will soon be eclipsed by a newer technology for building portable applications known as WebAssembly, or "WASM" for short. Hykes and others think WASM is a faster and more secure alternative to traditional containers. Had WASM been around in 2008 when Hykes and company built Docker, they "wouldn't have needed” to create Docker, Hykes tweeted in March. "That's how important it is."
Hykes, who stepped down as CTO of Docker last year but is still on the company's board, isn't exactly a neutral party. He's an investor in a WASM-focused startup called Wasmer. And he quickly followed his initial tweet to say Docker might someday support WASM applications. Docker did not respond to a request for comment.
-
Linux C Programming tutorial part 27 - Array of structures
-
How to swap two variables in Python
-
Top 10 Open Source Projects To Follow On GitHub [Ed: Analytics India Magazine continues its usual lunacy, which is promoting the false perception that FOSS does not exist or does not count unless or until Microsoft and the NSA control it]
-
Ensure consistency in your Python code with flake8
-
How C array sizes become part of the binary interface of a library
-
How to Empty an Array in JavaScript
-
How to Use sorted() and sort() in Python
-
Fedora 30 : Kite now works with Linux.
The development team comes with these new features for this Linux tool named Kite:
Code Faster in Python with Line-of-Code Completions Kite integrates with your IDE and uses machine learning to give you useful code completions for Python. Start coding faster today.
This tool integrates with all the top Python IDEs - Atom, Pycharm, Sublime, VS Code and Vim.
-
GCC 9.1.0_multilib for Slackware-current
The GCC compiler suite in slackware-current got a major version bump last week in a dual update (the second update added the new ‘gcc-gdc’ package).
GCC version went up from 8.3.0 to 9.1.0.
I just uploaded the multilib version of the GCC packages, including that ‘gcc-gdc‘ package containing the new ‘D’ compiler.
The set of ‘*compat32’ packages was also refreshed with the latest 32bit binaries from Slackware 14.2 and -current.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 633 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis
Audio/Video: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux and Xubuntu 19.04 Video Overview
today's howtos
Openwashing and Microsoft Deception/Entryism
Recent comments
1 hour 44 min ago
3 hours 34 sec ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 48 sec ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago