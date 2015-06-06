Language Selection

Programming: Python, WASM, C, JavaScript, Kite and GCC

Monday 6th of May 2019
Development
  • PyDev of the Week: Joel Grus

    This week we welcome Joel Grus (@joelgrus) as our PyDev of the Week! Joel is the author of Data Science From Scratch: First Principles with Python from O’Reilly. You can catch up with Joel on his website or on Github. Let’s take some time to get to know Joel better!

  • An Introduction to Functional Programming with Python

    Many Python developers are unaware of the extent to which you can use functional programming in Python, which is a shame: with few exceptions, functional programming allows you to write more concise and efficient code. Moreover, Python’s support for functional programming is extensive.

    Here I'd like to talk a bit about how you can actually have a functional approach to programming with our favorite language.

  • This Programming Tool Makes It Easier for Apps to Work Anywhere

    But Docker cofounder Solomon Hykes believes the technology he built the company around will soon be eclipsed by a newer technology for building portable applications known as WebAssembly, or "WASM" for short. Hykes and others think WASM is a faster and more secure alternative to traditional containers. Had WASM been around in 2008 when Hykes and company built Docker, they "wouldn't have needed” to create Docker, Hykes tweeted in March. "That's how important it is."

    Hykes, who stepped down as CTO of Docker last year but is still on the company's board, isn't exactly a neutral party. He's an investor in a WASM-focused startup called Wasmer. And he quickly followed his initial tweet to say Docker might someday support WASM applications. Docker did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Linux C Programming tutorial part 27 - Array of structures
  • How to swap two variables in Python
  • Top 10 Open Source Projects To Follow On GitHub [Ed: Analytics India Magazine continues its usual lunacy, which is promoting the false perception that FOSS does not exist or does not count unless or until Microsoft and the NSA control it]
  • Ensure consistency in your Python code with flake8
  • How C array sizes become part of the binary interface of a library
  • How to Empty an Array in JavaScript
  • How to Use sorted() and sort() in Python
  • Fedora 30 : Kite now works with Linux.

    The development team comes with these new features for this Linux tool named Kite:
    Code Faster in Python with Line-of-Code Completions Kite integrates with your IDE and uses machine learning to give you useful code completions for Python. Start coding faster today.
    This tool integrates with all the top Python IDEs - Atom, Pycharm, Sublime, VS Code and Vim.

  • GCC 9.1.0_multilib for Slackware-current

    The GCC compiler suite in slackware-current got a major version bump last week in a dual update (the second update added the new ‘gcc-gdc’ package).
    GCC version went up from 8.3.0 to 9.1.0.

    I just uploaded the multilib version of the GCC packages, including that ‘gcc-gdc‘ package containing the new ‘D’ compiler.
    The set of ‘*compat32’ packages was also refreshed with the latest 32bit binaries from Slackware 14.2 and -current.

Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis

  • My summary of the OpenStack Train PTG aka Denver III
    This was the first re-combined event with both summit and project teams gathering happening in the same week and the third consecutive year that OpenStack has descended on Denver. This is also the first Open Infrastructure summit - the foundation is expanding to allow other non openstack projects to use the Open Infrastructure foundation for housing their projects. This is a brief summary with pointers of the sessions or rooms I attended in the order they happened. The full summit schedule is here and the PTG schedule is here.
  • Running networking labs over Kubernetes with Antidote
    I’ve just come across Antidote a recent project that intends at running networking-oriented labs over Kubernetes. It is developped by members of the Network Reliability Engineering community (Juniper-related, AFAIU), to power the NRE Labs platform. It looks very similar to other platforms that allow you to run labs remotely in consoles opened on cloud machines, alongside lab instructions. I find it interesting as the code is published under FLOSS license (Apache), and seems to be runable over any Kubernetes installation: you can test it with Minikube through the selfmedicate repo.
  • [SUSE] Kubernetes – the not so secret ingredient to enterprise success
    Five years ago, the word Kubernetes rang familiar to no one. Fast forward to today and it’s become one of the most well-known container management systems across the globe. Its popularity has grown so much that it’s been recently declared the leading system in the “war for container orchestration dominance” by Forrester in its 2018 cloud predictions. As it stands, almost 4,000 organisations across the world use Kubernetes, and CIOs within every industry consider it to be the management system of choice – especially when dealing with DevOps. It has seen such success that many of the major cloud providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, have integrated it into their application infrastructure.
  • Configure On-Premise Cloud Environments In Minutes
    Mirantis has launched a web-based SaaS application to help users deploy a compact cloud and experience the flexibility and agility of Infrastructure-as-Code. Model Designer for Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is said to help infrastructure operators build customized, curated, exclusively open source configurations for on-premise cloud environments.

