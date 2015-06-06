Openwashing and Microsoft Deception/Entryism
Foam Turns to Token Grants to Build Out Decentralized Mapping Platform
“We’re now seeing a lot more community-led initiatives and tools,” King said. “It’s open source and the stakeholders are going to be the ones driving it going forward.”
Open-source hops dryer design to share with growers everywhere
Before beer ever reaches a frosty pint glass, the hops in it are often dried. But it’s not so straightforward: once picked, hops may mildew if not dried within 24 hours.
Dried too much, the quality deteriorates. At worst, the essential oil-containing crop can spontaneously combust during processing or storage.
A team of Virginia Tech College of Engineering students has now developed a low-cost drying solution for the finicky crop — and they’re providing it open source to growers everywhere.
How open tools are changing the future of farming
Lightbend Announces Platform Wide Open Source Releases
DataStax Expands Support of Open Source Apache Cassandra™ as It Prepares to Host Community at Accelerate
Microsoft Launches Open Source Voting Platform To Make Voting Transparent [Ed: NSA back doors company Microsoft is now busy openwashing its malicious software to avoid it being dumped and replaced with GNU/Linux. Microsoft actively lobbied to exclude FOSS from voting machines and politicians expressed concerns about NSA back doors, meddling etc. Microsoft using the name ElectionGuard is like BP using the name OceanGuard]
Microsoft Announces New Windows Terminal And Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL) [Ed: Microsoft killing/suffocating GNU/Linux with the classic EEE strategy]
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 To Offer Faster I/O Performance, Native Docker Containers [Ed: Microsoft now leverages Docker (which it sort of hijacked, the company) to hijack GNU and the rest of the stack from Kinux (this is Windows). Common error: thinking WSL is Linux. It's not. It's Windows.]
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10
Build 2019: Microsoft, Red Hat develop open-source service for auto-scaling serverless containers on Kubernetes [Ed: Microsoft PR people at CBS are 'spicing up' the proprietary software villain (with NSA back doors) with the "open source" label. As intended... Microsoft now calls everything it does "open" or "source" (or both) even when it's proprietary software. OSI and LF are too drunk on money (read: bribed) to bother doing anything about it. This is how you corrupt your competition...]
