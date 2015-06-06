Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis My summary of the OpenStack Train PTG aka Denver III This was the first re-combined event with both summit and project teams gathering happening in the same week and the third consecutive year that OpenStack has descended on Denver. This is also the first Open Infrastructure summit - the foundation is expanding to allow other non openstack projects to use the Open Infrastructure foundation for housing their projects. This is a brief summary with pointers of the sessions or rooms I attended in the order they happened. The full summit schedule is here and the PTG schedule is here.

Running networking labs over Kubernetes with Antidote I’ve just come across Antidote a recent project that intends at running networking-oriented labs over Kubernetes. It is developped by members of the Network Reliability Engineering community (Juniper-related, AFAIU), to power the NRE Labs platform. It looks very similar to other platforms that allow you to run labs remotely in consoles opened on cloud machines, alongside lab instructions. I find it interesting as the code is published under FLOSS license (Apache), and seems to be runable over any Kubernetes installation: you can test it with Minikube through the selfmedicate repo.

[SUSE] Kubernetes – the not so secret ingredient to enterprise success Five years ago, the word Kubernetes rang familiar to no one. Fast forward to today and it’s become one of the most well-known container management systems across the globe. Its popularity has grown so much that it’s been recently declared the leading system in the “war for container orchestration dominance” by Forrester in its 2018 cloud predictions. As it stands, almost 4,000 organisations across the world use Kubernetes, and CIOs within every industry consider it to be the management system of choice – especially when dealing with DevOps. It has seen such success that many of the major cloud providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, have integrated it into their application infrastructure.

Configure On-Premise Cloud Environments In Minutes Mirantis has launched a web-based SaaS application to help users deploy a compact cloud and experience the flexibility and agility of Infrastructure-as-Code. Model Designer for Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is said to help infrastructure operators build customized, curated, exclusively open source configurations for on-premise cloud environments.