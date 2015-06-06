Audio/Video: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux and Xubuntu 19.04 Video Overview
-
Full Circle Weekly News #129
-
Destination Linux EP119 – Edgy!_Handshake
-
Xubuntu 19.04 overview | A operating system that combines elegance and ease of use.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Xubuntu 19.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 636 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis
Audio/Video: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux and Xubuntu 19.04 Video Overview
today's howtos
Openwashing and Microsoft Deception/Entryism
Recent comments
1 hour 44 min ago
3 hours 34 sec ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 48 sec ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago