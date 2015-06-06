You can get into the beta for the creative hardcore platformer DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes right now
The creative platformer DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes is releasing soon but for those interested in help to test, you can quite easily grab a beta key.
DASH is a game I've written about a couple of times now, as I simply love the idea of it. A hardcore platformer, with hundreds of levels built by other players. The built-in level editor is ridiculously easy to use, so easy even I can do it and that's a pretty low bar. Take a look at their previous teaser:
Also: Widelands, the free and open source Settlers-like strategy game has a new major release up
