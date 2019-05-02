today's howtos
-
New blueprint customizations in v31.4
-
Simple Mockito Unit Test
-
Things to Love About Ducktype
-
Screen brightness and fan control fixes for Asus eeePC
-
Quick Tutorial: Install FreeRADIUS GUI Web Management Panel daloRADIUS on CentOS 7
-
OpenShot Video Editor Reached To Version 2.4.4, Install In Ubuntu/Linux Mint
-
Linux Xargs Command with Examples
-
Install & Configure FreeRADIUS on CentOS 7 with MySQL / MariaDB
-
Btrfs Gets Some Useful Fixes/Improvements With The Linux 5.2 Kernel
There aren't any real "features" for Btrfs in Linux 5.2 but some prominent fixes and improvements. Among the notable Btrfs changes for Linux 5.2 are more promptly catching errors before data is written to disk in order to catch potential memory corruption, a speed-up around the qgroups and metadata relocation code, a speed-up and less blocking around the FIEMAP ioctl, fsync'ing on files with many hardlinks is now faster, TRIM/Discard now skips unallocated chunks not touched since the last mount, other fixes around error handling, and a variety of other code improvements and bug fixes.
Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.1, Here's How to Install It
Linux Lite users are once again among the first to install the latest Linux kernel series on their personal computer, in this case the just released Linux 5.1 kernel. Linux kernel 5.1 arrived over the weekend as the first major update to the Linux 5.0 kernel series, adding numerous new features and a bunch of improvements. Highlights include preparations for year 2038, configurable Zstd compression levels for the Btrfs file system, as well as support for cumulative patches in live kernel patching. Additionally, Linux kernel 5.1 introduces the ability to use persistent memory as RAM in addition to the physical memory, support for booting a system to a device-mapper device bypassing initramfs, a new cpuidle governor called TEO (Timer Events Oriented), faster and scalable asynchronous I/O, and better file system monitorization.
Android Leftovers
You can get into the beta for the creative hardcore platformer DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes right now
The creative platformer DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes is releasing soon but for those interested in help to test, you can quite easily grab a beta key. DASH is a game I've written about a couple of times now, as I simply love the idea of it. A hardcore platformer, with hundreds of levels built by other players. The built-in level editor is ridiculously easy to use, so easy even I can do it and that's a pretty low bar. Take a look at their previous teaser: Also: Widelands, the free and open source Settlers-like strategy game has a new major release up
