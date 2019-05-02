Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 7th of May 2019 02:35:17 AM Filed under
HowTos
»

More in Tux Machines

Btrfs Gets Some Useful Fixes/Improvements With The Linux 5.2 Kernel

There aren't any real "features" for Btrfs in Linux 5.2 but some prominent fixes and improvements. Among the notable Btrfs changes for Linux 5.2 are more promptly catching errors before data is written to disk in order to catch potential memory corruption, a speed-up around the qgroups and metadata relocation code, a speed-up and less blocking around the FIEMAP ioctl, fsync'ing on files with many hardlinks is now faster, TRIM/Discard now skips unallocated chunks not touched since the last mount, other fixes around error handling, and a variety of other code improvements and bug fixes. Read more

Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.1, Here's How to Install It

Linux Lite users are once again among the first to install the latest Linux kernel series on their personal computer, in this case the just released Linux 5.1 kernel. Linux kernel 5.1 arrived over the weekend as the first major update to the Linux 5.0 kernel series, adding numerous new features and a bunch of improvements. Highlights include preparations for year 2038, configurable Zstd compression levels for the Btrfs file system, as well as support for cumulative patches in live kernel patching. Additionally, Linux kernel 5.1 introduces the ability to use persistent memory as RAM in addition to the physical memory, support for booting a system to a device-mapper device bypassing initramfs, a new cpuidle governor called TEO (Timer Events Oriented), faster and scalable asynchronous I/O, and better file system monitorization. Read more

Android Leftovers

You can get into the beta for the creative hardcore platformer DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes right now

The creative platformer DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes is releasing soon but for those interested in help to test, you can quite easily grab a beta key. DASH is a game I've written about a couple of times now, as I simply love the idea of it. A hardcore platformer, with hundreds of levels built by other players. The built-in level editor is ridiculously easy to use, so easy even I can do it and that's a pretty low bar. Take a look at their previous teaser: Read more Also: Widelands, the free and open source Settlers-like strategy game has a new major release up

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6