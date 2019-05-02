Programming Leftovers
-
There Are A Ton Of Interesting GSoC Projects This Year: Dav1d GPU Compute, Wayland, Rust
Google announced the list of accepted students/projects this year for their annual Summer of Code program.
This year the long list of accepted projects has some really interesting and high profile ideas. In going through the list, some of the ones that caught my interest included:
- A Wayland application proxy to support forwarding Wayland protocol information and local shared memory updates over a socket.
-
An eBPF overview, part 4: Working with embedded systems
In part 1 and part 2 of this series we looked at the inner-workings of the eBPF Virtual Machine, and in part 3 we studied the mainstream way of developing and using eBPF programs on top of the low-level VM mechanisms.
In this part we'll look at projects taking different approaches, attempting solutions to some of the unique problems faced by embedded Linux systems, like requiring very small custom OS images which can't fit a full BCC LLVM toolchain/python install or trying to avoid maintaining both a cross-compilation (native) toolchain for host machines and a cross-compiled target compiler toolchain, together with their associated build logic which is non-trivial even when using advanced build-systems like OpenEmbedded/Yocto.
-
Collabora & GStreamer 1.16
The much-anticipated GStreamer 1.16 release is now live. Many new features were added by the community during the year-long development cycle, and we would like to highlight some of our team's contributions that we're especially proud of.
This release continues Collabora's long-standing focus on giving embedded developers the tools they need to gain deeper insights into their pipelines and extract maximum performance from their hardware.
-
Zope Spring Cleaning: Last minute information
As the beta permission of Earl Zope in Python 3 wonderland was extended in October 2018, gocept invites Zope developers to the upcoming sprint from 08.05. till 10.05.2019 in Halle (Saale), Germany, to continue together on the work, which is still left.
We aim to polish the last dusty spots on Earl Zope for the final permission to Python 3 wonderland aka the final 4.0 release. As Plone and other applications based on Zope have finally found a way to migrate a ZODB Data.fs created with Python 2 to Python 3, the obstacles for this final permit are almost gone.
-
Daniel Stenberg: live-streamed curl development
For the fun of it. I work alone from home most of the time and this is a way for me to interact with others.
To show what’s going on in curl right now. By streaming some of my development I also show what kind of work that’s being done, showing that a lot of development and work are being put into curl and I can share my thoughts and plans with a wider community. Perhaps this will help getting more people to help out or to tickle their imagination.
-
KDAB now offers standalone on-site Git training
KDAB’s training portfolio now includes a dedicated on-site training class about the version control system Git. The Git training material has been a supplemental chapter in our other on-site training offerings for quite a while. Given the recent rise in interest in this chapter we’ve reorganized, updated and extended the course. It now covers the latest changes in Git and most recent Git workflows out there.
This one-day training class provides a comprehensive introduction into modern software development with the code version control system Git. Beginning with the basic concepts, all the fundamental topics to manage code bases in Git will be covered.
Building on that, it expands into strategies for common workflows in software development life cycles and introduces options for collaboration on large scale or widely distributed projects.
-
Python Bytes: #129 Maintaining a Python Project when it’s not your job
-
Excellent Free Books to Learn about Clojure
Clojure is a dialect of the Lisp programming language. It’s a well-rounded language. It offers broad library support and runs on multiple operating systems.
Clojure is a dynamic functional general purpose programming language that runs on the Java platform, combining the approachability and interactive development of a scripting language with an efficient and robust infrastructure for multi-threaded programming. Clojure features a rich set of immutable, persistent data structures, first-class functions and dynamic typing. Clojure programs are composed of expressions and written in terms of abstractions.
By compiling into JVM bytecode, Clojure applications can be easily packaged and deployed to JVMs and application servers without added complexity. The language also provides macros which make it simple to use existing Java APIs. Clojure’s data structures all implement standard Java Interfaces, making it easy to run code implemented in Clojure from Java.
There’s lots of other good reasons to learn Clojure. It offers a modern take on Lisp. There’s an excellent parser library, and a fully featured logic engine. In Clojure, immutability is the default. Once an object or data structure is created, it cannot be changed. There are no variables.
Clojure currently ranks 46th in the TIOBE Index.
Your starting point to learn Clojure is the official documentation. But here’s 8 free books that will help you master this language.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 561 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Btrfs Gets Some Useful Fixes/Improvements With The Linux 5.2 Kernel
There aren't any real "features" for Btrfs in Linux 5.2 but some prominent fixes and improvements. Among the notable Btrfs changes for Linux 5.2 are more promptly catching errors before data is written to disk in order to catch potential memory corruption, a speed-up around the qgroups and metadata relocation code, a speed-up and less blocking around the FIEMAP ioctl, fsync'ing on files with many hardlinks is now faster, TRIM/Discard now skips unallocated chunks not touched since the last mount, other fixes around error handling, and a variety of other code improvements and bug fixes.
Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.1, Here's How to Install It
Linux Lite users are once again among the first to install the latest Linux kernel series on their personal computer, in this case the just released Linux 5.1 kernel. Linux kernel 5.1 arrived over the weekend as the first major update to the Linux 5.0 kernel series, adding numerous new features and a bunch of improvements. Highlights include preparations for year 2038, configurable Zstd compression levels for the Btrfs file system, as well as support for cumulative patches in live kernel patching. Additionally, Linux kernel 5.1 introduces the ability to use persistent memory as RAM in addition to the physical memory, support for booting a system to a device-mapper device bypassing initramfs, a new cpuidle governor called TEO (Timer Events Oriented), faster and scalable asynchronous I/O, and better file system monitorization.
Android Leftovers
You can get into the beta for the creative hardcore platformer DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes right now
The creative platformer DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes is releasing soon but for those interested in help to test, you can quite easily grab a beta key. DASH is a game I've written about a couple of times now, as I simply love the idea of it. A hardcore platformer, with hundreds of levels built by other players. The built-in level editor is ridiculously easy to use, so easy even I can do it and that's a pretty low bar. Take a look at their previous teaser: Also: Widelands, the free and open source Settlers-like strategy game has a new major release up
Recent comments
7 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 33 sec ago
9 hours 6 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 47 sec ago
10 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago