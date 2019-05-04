Tilix Terminal Emulator Needs a New Maintainer
The Tilix terminal app is a tiling terminal emulator loved by many on the Linux desktop — but is the future of the app in doubt?
Tilix’s current developer, Gerald ‘gnunn1’ Nunn, says he’d prefer to spend more time working on other things that interest him.
Adding more features to an app he considers complete for his needs — most software starts out as a developer scratching their own itch — is becoming more of a chore rather than an exercise in passion.
