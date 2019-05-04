Microsoft Envelopes Linux
-
Microsoft debuts new Terminal app, next-gen Windows Subsystem for Linux for power users [Ed: As tempted as I am to write articles to rebut the propaganda from Microsoft Build, I think any mention of it would simply amplify the marketing so I shall refrain from it. Quick comments instead. Microsoft will say "build" (to mean blobs with spying). It'll say "share" (as in Shared Source). "Open" (as in "open core"). "Source" (as in "Inner Source"). But never ever use the F word, "freedom". We need to get back to Free software and speak about computer/computing freedom again.]
-
Windows Terminal is a new Linux-inspired command line app for Windows 10 [Ed: The latest slant from Microsoft (trying hard to impose Vista 10 on everyone) is that Windows is now "like Linux". Like. Same thing it did before to push/foist Windows Servers on everyone. That failed.]
-
Coming soon: Windows Terminal—finally a tabbed, emoji-capable Windows command-line
-
Microsoft unveils Windows Terminal, a new command line app for Windows [Ed: Microsoft has just 'innovated' the Terminal]
-
Microsoft is going to ship a full Linux kernel in Windows 10 [Ed: Linux is becoming a mere component in proprietary operating systems with NSA back doors. Microsoft does not "Love Linux". It envelopes it.]
-
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 is faster, supports more apps [Ed: Microsoft will do anything, including UEFI barriers, to ensure people never boot GNU/Linux and instead run its software as clients under Vista 10]
-
Ubuntu Linux Is Now Supported on Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2 [Ed: This is not Linux, this is Windows. Microsoft is calling Windows "Linux". Moreover, in WSL the compatibility layers are proprietary software. It is a one-way relationships.]
-
Microsoft Put a Real Linux Kernel Inside Windows 10 [Ed: OK, when does Microsoft open-source all of Windows and let us put the whole thing inside GNU/Linux free of charge? No? Nothing?]
-
Windows 10 will soon ship with a full, open source, GPLed Linux kernel [Ed: Microsoft takes EEE another step further. It has done things like these for decades. It already calls Windows "Linux" -- a confusion which serves the company's agenda.]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 690 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tilix Terminal Emulator Needs a New Maintainer
The Tilix terminal app is a tiling terminal emulator loved by many on the Linux desktop — but is the future of the app in doubt? Tilix’s current developer, Gerald ‘gnunn1’ Nunn, says he’d prefer to spend more time working on other things that interest him. Adding more features to an app he considers complete for his needs — most software starts out as a developer scratching their own itch — is becoming more of a chore rather than an exercise in passion.
Programming Leftovers
Intel Baytrail & Cherrytrail Systems Can Now Correctly Hibernate Again Under Linux
Baytrail era systems have been a bit notorious on Linux but at least one recent regression is now resolved that for the past few kernel releases had broke hibernation support for Intel Baytrail and Cherrytrail SoC systems. Baytrail systems have seen a number of issues under Linux like random freezing on newer kernels, different peripherals not being punctually supported, some Bay Trail tablets having UEFI issues, etc. The latest Baytrail (and Cherrytrail) problem has been hibernation not working correctly since Linux 4.19~4.20.
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 34 sec ago
14 hours 6 min ago
14 hours 16 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 53 min ago
15 hours 48 sec ago
15 hours 4 min ago