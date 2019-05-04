Tilix Terminal Emulator Needs a New Maintainer The Tilix terminal app is a tiling terminal emulator loved by many on the Linux desktop — but is the future of the app in doubt? Tilix’s current developer, Gerald ‘gnunn1’ Nunn, says he’d prefer to spend more time working on other things that interest him. Adding more features to an app he considers complete for his needs — most software starts out as a developer scratching their own itch — is becoming more of a chore rather than an exercise in passion.

Programming Leftovers There Are A Ton Of Interesting GSoC Projects This Year: Dav1d GPU Compute, Wayland, Rust Google announced the list of accepted students/projects this year for their annual Summer of Code program. This year the long list of accepted projects has some really interesting and high profile ideas. In going through the list, some of the ones that caught my interest included: - A Wayland application proxy to support forwarding Wayland protocol information and local shared memory updates over a socket.

An eBPF overview, part 4: Working with embedded systems In part 1 and part 2 of this series we looked at the inner-workings of the eBPF Virtual Machine, and in part 3 we studied the mainstream way of developing and using eBPF programs on top of the low-level VM mechanisms. In this part we'll look at projects taking different approaches, attempting solutions to some of the unique problems faced by embedded Linux systems, like requiring very small custom OS images which can't fit a full BCC LLVM toolchain/python install or trying to avoid maintaining both a cross-compilation (native) toolchain for host machines and a cross-compiled target compiler toolchain, together with their associated build logic which is non-trivial even when using advanced build-systems like OpenEmbedded/Yocto.

Collabora & GStreamer 1.16 The much-anticipated GStreamer 1.16 release is now live. Many new features were added by the community during the year-long development cycle, and we would like to highlight some of our team's contributions that we're especially proud of. This release continues Collabora's long-standing focus on giving embedded developers the tools they need to gain deeper insights into their pipelines and extract maximum performance from their hardware.

Zope Spring Cleaning: Last minute information As the beta permission of Earl Zope in Python 3 wonderland was extended in October 2018, gocept invites Zope developers to the upcoming sprint from 08.05. till 10.05.2019 in Halle (Saale), Germany, to continue together on the work, which is still left. We aim to polish the last dusty spots on Earl Zope for the final permission to Python 3 wonderland aka the final 4.0 release. As Plone and other applications based on Zope have finally found a way to migrate a ZODB Data.fs created with Python 2 to Python 3, the obstacles for this final permit are almost gone.

Daniel Stenberg: live-streamed curl development For the fun of it. I work alone from home most of the time and this is a way for me to interact with others. To show what’s going on in curl right now. By streaming some of my development I also show what kind of work that’s being done, showing that a lot of development and work are being put into curl and I can share my thoughts and plans with a wider community. Perhaps this will help getting more people to help out or to tickle their imagination.

KDAB now offers standalone on-site Git training KDAB’s training portfolio now includes a dedicated on-site training class about the version control system Git. The Git training material has been a supplemental chapter in our other on-site training offerings for quite a while. Given the recent rise in interest in this chapter we’ve reorganized, updated and extended the course. It now covers the latest changes in Git and most recent Git workflows out there. This one-day training class provides a comprehensive introduction into modern software development with the code version control system Git. Beginning with the basic concepts, all the fundamental topics to manage code bases in Git will be covered. Building on that, it expands into strategies for common workflows in software development life cycles and introduces options for collaboration on large scale or widely distributed projects.

Excellent Free Books to Learn about Clojure Clojure is a dialect of the Lisp programming language. It’s a well-rounded language. It offers broad library support and runs on multiple operating systems. Clojure is a dynamic functional general purpose programming language that runs on the Java platform, combining the approachability and interactive development of a scripting language with an efficient and robust infrastructure for multi-threaded programming. Clojure features a rich set of immutable, persistent data structures, first-class functions and dynamic typing. Clojure programs are composed of expressions and written in terms of abstractions. By compiling into JVM bytecode, Clojure applications can be easily packaged and deployed to JVMs and application servers without added complexity. The language also provides macros which make it simple to use existing Java APIs. Clojure’s data structures all implement standard Java Interfaces, making it easy to run code implemented in Clojure from Java. There’s lots of other good reasons to learn Clojure. It offers a modern take on Lisp. There’s an excellent parser library, and a fully featured logic engine. In Clojure, immutability is the default. Once an object or data structure is created, it cannot be changed. There are no variables. Clojure currently ranks 46th in the TIOBE Index. Your starting point to learn Clojure is the official documentation. But here’s 8 free books that will help you master this language.