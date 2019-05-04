Android Leftovers
-
Black Shark 2 Video Review: A Powerhouse Android Gaming Smartphone
-
One of the most impressive Android phones of 2019 just leaked
-
OnePlus rolls out a second Android Pie beta for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T
-
Redmi Note 6 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global Stable Update in India, Rollout Reportedly Suspended
-
Google Releases Android Security Patch for May 2019, Includes 30 Security Fixes
-
Kaspersky Internet Security for Android enables ML to protect against advanced threats
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 661 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu 19.10 to Be Dubbed "Eoan Ermine," Arrives on October 17th
We already knew the first part of the codename of Ubuntu 19.10 as being "Eoan" when Canonical kicked off the development cycle and pushed the first daily builds, but we had no idea which animal that starts with the letter E the company decides to add to the upcoming operating system, and today is has been revealed as the "Ermine". Ok, so what's an Ermine you might ask? Well, according to the New World Encyclopedia, the Ermine is a common name given to a small, northern weasel called Mustela erminea. The Ermine is characterized by a long body with short legs, black-tipped and short tail, and a dark brown fur, but only in the summer months because it turns white in the winter. Also: Ubuntu 19.10 Is The "Eoan Ermine" Release
The state of open source in South Korea
Open source software is growing exponentially all around the world, and South Korea is a vital part of that trend. While most South Korean open source projects don't get the international attention that projects from the Apache Foundation, the Linux Foundation, and similar organizations receive, they are making significant contributions to mobility, artificial intelligence, web technologies, and other areas. Samsung may be the best-known South Korean company working in open source, but Naver, Kakao, Coupang, and others are also writing important open source software and maintaining their projects on GitHub. I'm a US citizen, but I was born in South Korea, and I'm very passionate about helping my fellow Koreans through the Korean American IT Association (KAITA), which I founded and lead. In this article, I'll share some of the exciting open source projects led by South Korean companies that you may want to explore.
Bad News! Windows 10 Will Soon Have a Real Linux Kernel
The upcoming version of Windows 10 will feature a real Linux kernel in it as part of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). In a way, this is a bad news for the growth of desktop Linux.
FOSS Licensing Debates at OSI and New Open Data From Recursion
Recent comments
8 hours 16 min ago
17 hours 30 min ago
18 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 32 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 49 min ago