The Long Dark, Easy Anti-Cheat, Rise of Industry and Cultist Simulator

Gaming
Ubuntu 19.10 to Be Dubbed "Eoan Ermine," Arrives on October 17th

We already knew the first part of the codename of Ubuntu 19.10 as being "Eoan" when Canonical kicked off the development cycle and pushed the first daily builds, but we had no idea which animal that starts with the letter E the company decides to add to the upcoming operating system, and today is has been revealed as the "Ermine". Ok, so what's an Ermine you might ask? Well, according to the New World Encyclopedia, the Ermine is a common name given to a small, northern weasel called Mustela erminea. The Ermine is characterized by a long body with short legs, black-tipped and short tail, and a dark brown fur, but only in the summer months because it turns white in the winter. Read more Also: Ubuntu 19.10 Is The "Eoan Ermine" Release

The state of open source in South Korea

Open source software is growing exponentially all around the world, and South Korea is a vital part of that trend. While most South Korean open source projects don't get the international attention that projects from the Apache Foundation, the Linux Foundation, and similar organizations receive, they are making significant contributions to mobility, artificial intelligence, web technologies, and other areas. Samsung may be the best-known South Korean company working in open source, but Naver, Kakao, Coupang, and others are also writing important open source software and maintaining their projects on GitHub. I'm a US citizen, but I was born in South Korea, and I'm very passionate about helping my fellow Koreans through the Korean American IT Association (KAITA), which I founded and lead. In this article, I'll share some of the exciting open source projects led by South Korean companies that you may want to explore. Read more

Bad News! Windows 10 Will Soon Have a Real Linux Kernel

The upcoming version of Windows 10 will feature a real Linux kernel in it as part of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). In a way, this is a bad news for the growth of desktop Linux. Read more

FOSS Licensing Debates at OSI and New Open Data From Recursion

  • April 2019 License-Discuss Summary
    Antoine Thomas asks whether a contributor would be able to revoke/remove their contributions from a project, and how this would affect old versions of a project. Kevin Fleming responds that legitimately provided open source licenses are not revocable, but that a project might honor a request out of courtesy. Brendan Hickey points out that copyright law may provide special revocation rights, e.g. 17 USC §203. And even without revocation, a contributor could make life difficult for users.
  • April 2019 License-Review Summary
    Van Lindberg submits his Cryptographic Autonomy License (CAL) to the review process. This is a network copyleft license, but with a broader scope than the AGPL. The CAL is motivated by ensuring user autonomy in blockchain-based applications. Lindberg has also written an in-depth blog post that serves as a rationale document. Last month, there had already been preliminary discussion about the license on the license-discuss list (see the summary). [...] Pamela Chestek provides a careful analysis of unclear language in the license. Henrik Ingo is concerned that the anti-DRM provision might not be effective, which leads to some comparisons with the GPLv3 [1,2,3,4].
  • Recursion Releases Open-Source Data from Largest Ever Dataset of Biological Images, Inviting Data Science Community to Develop New and Improved Machine Learning Algorithms for the Life Sciences Industry

