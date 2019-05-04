Security: Cyberseek, Ransom, Google, Huawei and GNOME
-
Wired for Safety: Cybersecurity professionals in demand
We desperately need more cybersecurity professionals. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 28% increase in the need for cybersecurity professionals by 2021. In 2016, they estimated that there were 100,000 jobs open and Cyberseek suggests there were over 313,000 online job listings between 2017 and 2018.
-
How Does Ransomware Work (And Is It Still A Threat)? [Ed: All ransomware exploits or relies on inherently insecure systems, or those with back doors, like all the proprietary software operation systems (where part of the design is intentional insecurity)]
Threats come and go, but one thing remains the same: the ability of cybercriminals to adapt to circumstances. A brief decline of interest in ransomware as criminals focused their attention on cryptojacking during the previous year appears to have come to an end, and ransomware attacks are once again escalating.
In this post, we’ll explain what ransomware is, how it spreads, how prevalent it is and what you can do to protect yourself against it.
-
Google Releases Android Security Patch for May 2019, Includes 30 Security Fixes
-
Huawei Hypocrisy
Theresa May almost certainly sacked Gavin Williamson not just on the basis of a telephone billing record showing he had a phone call with a Telegraph journalist, but on the basis of a recording of the conversation itself. It astonishes me that still, after Snowden and his PRISM revelations, after Wikileaks Vault 7 releases, and after numerous other sources including my own humble contribution, people still manage to avoid the cognitive dissonance that goes with really understanding how much we are surveilled and listened to. Even Cabinet Ministers manage to pretend to themselves it is not happening.
The budget of the NSA, which does nothing else but communications intercept, is US $14.2 billion this year. Think about that enormous sum, devoted to just communications surveillance, and what it can achieve. The budget of the UK equivalent, GCHQ, is £1.2 billion, of which about 10% is paid by the NSA. Domestic surveillance in the UK has been vastly expanded and many taboos broken. But the bedrock of the system with regard to domestic intercepts is still that legal restrictions are dodged, as the USA’s NSA spies on UK citizens while the UK’s GCHQ spies on US citizens, and then the information is swapped. It was thus probably the NSA that harvested Williamson’s phone call, passing the details on. Given official US opposition to the UK employing Huawei technology, Williamson’s call would have been a “legitimate” NSA target.
Mass surveillance works on electronic harvesting. Targeted phone numbers apart, millions of essentially random calls are listened to electronically using voice recognition technology and certain key words trigger an escalation of the call. Williamson’s call discussing Huawei, China, the intelligence services, and backdoors would certainly have triggered recording and been marked up to a human listener, even if his phone was not specifically targeted by the Americans – which it almost certainly was.
-
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Restricting users
Imagine for a second that you are in an elementary school. The leadership is optimistic on exposing students to technology. They have set up big rooms with rows and rows of computers ready for their students to use.
Would you give complete permissions to these teenagers using the computers? Would you allow them to install and uninstall programs as they wish, access any website they feel like, use for as much time they want?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 643 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday, Addon Issue, and Issues With "Clear Browsing Data"
Audio: Going Linux and This Week in Linux (TWIL)
Events: Red Hat Summit and Open Infrastructure Summit
Programming: Python, GNU C Library, DataCamp Backlash and Tryton
Recent comments
10 min 56 sec ago
49 min 38 sec ago
12 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 21 min ago
22 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago