Debian, Ubuntu and Xubuntu Leftovers

Debian
Ubuntu
  • Buster upgrade

    I upgraded my home server from Debian stretch to buster recently, which is something I normally do once we’re frozen: this is a system that was first installed in 1999 and has a lot of complicated stuff on it, and while I try to keep it as cleanly-maintained as I can it still often runs into some interesting problems. Things went largely OK this time round, although there were a few snags of various degrees of severity, some of which weren’t Debian’s fault.

    As ever, etckeeper made it much more comfortable to make non-trivial configuration file changes without fearing that I was going to lose information.

  • Debutsav Mumbai and itsfoss.com changes

    While I and a few members of Debian India has been trying to get a debutsav Mumbai happening, now we have the dates for the event as it was announced today on the mailing list. While there are definitely lot of things that would need to be done in order for a successful Debtusav to happen, at least we have got the dates so other things can get start moving.

  • Anticipating Ubuntu 19.10 on May 2019

    Ubuntu 19.10 codenamed "Eoan" is supposed to be released next October this year. But in May we already can download the ISO image. It continues the previous names of Artful, Bionic, Cosmic, and Disco. And further we can also see the contents of that ISO without even downloading nor running it on our computer by just reading the corresponding manifest file. This short article is for new testers who want to see several information including the desktop, programs versions, and more. This way, it will be interesting for everybody to see and start test Eoan daily build ISO and further to help report issues to the developers.

  • The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 577
  • Web and Design team summary – 7 May 2019

    This was a fairly busy two weeks for the Web & design team at Canonical.  Here are some of the highlights of our completed work.

  • Switch to Xubuntu 64-bit

    The development of technology makes many electronic devices become sophisticated. One of them is a computer. In 2000 and under, we could still find many computer devices with a CRT (Cathode-ray tube) monitor. And now, the item has become old school items. Same as computer devices that use 32-bit architecture. At this time some software developers only provide various applications for 64-bit systems and have left 32-bit.

    Sometimes, when I look for alternative applications from Windows to Linux, many developers only provide 64-bit. Even though at that time I used 32-bit Ubuntu. And this is one of the difficulties that may be felt by some people who still use computers that are classified as old, like mine.

    Finally, I decided to switch to a 64-bit system. Luckily even though my computer is included in the old production, the laptop processor that I have, supports the installation of 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems. When I write this article, I have used Xubuntu 64-bit. Xubuntu is one of the Linux distributions that I like, and they have also stopped support for 32-bit, starting from Xubuntu 19.04 until next.

Mozilla: Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday, Addon Issue, and Issues With "Clear Browsing Data"

  • Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday Results
    As you may already know, last Friday May 3rd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 67 Beta 16. Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Rok Žerdin, Fernando Espinoza, Kamila Kamciatek.
  • Firefox armagg-add-on: Lapsed security cert kills all browser extensions, from website password managers to ad blockers
    On Friday, Mozilla detected a great disturbance in its Firefox browser, as if millions of voices had cried out on social media in annoyance. Every single web extension, theme, search engine plugin, and language pack had been nuked from netizens' Firefox installations, stripping any data and settings associated with them as they were removed. For example, in a post on Hacker News, Rosser Schwarz, who works with databases, lamented how the add-on annihilation lost work stored in the Firefox container add-on. "I did not merely 'lose some tabs'; those, I could just re-open," he said. "I lost work. That data, effort, and time are gone." The source of the trouble was identified in a bug report as the expiration of an intermediate signing certificate, which is used to authenticate third-party Firefox add-ons, also known as extensions. With the cert's unanticipated demise, Firefox stopped allowing these add-ons to run or be installed.
  • Firefox extensions APIs fail to completely clear browsing data
    While I was working on Clear Browsing Data I have learned about several browser bugs that may render some Firefox extensions that focus on user privacy unreliable. The browsingData API in Firefox does not properly remove data, enabling sites to track users that rely on extensions to clear browsing data. Removing certain data types can also lead to side effects and data loss.

Audio: Going Linux and This Week in Linux (TWIL)

Events: Red Hat Summit and Open Infrastructure Summit

  • What to look forward to on Day 1 of Red Hat Summit [Ed: Red Hat "partners ranging from Delta Air Lines (Whitehurst's ex employer), Deutsche Bank (rogue bank), ExxonMobil (climate change denier), Microsoft (don't we love them?), and Volkswagen AG (Dieselgate)."]
  • How open source expands our possibilities
    It’s fascinating to see how the world continues to change around us. And it seems like the changes are coming faster than ever. Our annual Red Hat Summit has become a forum of sorts for me to hit the pause button and reflect on how far we’ve come—and where we still want to go. Looking back at the themes I’ve discussed over the past few years, I now recognize how we’ve been tracking the evolution in how people work. Three years ago, for example, I discussed the power of participation—about how people working together in an open, transparent way are more capable of solving problems. [...] The more people questioned what they saw, and the better and deeper their questions became. As a result, we moved from a world where we believed what we were told by higher authorities to one where conclusions were based on observation and experimentation. As Sir Francis Bacon, who is often credited as the father of The Scientific Method, so aptly put it: "If a man will begin with certainties, he shall end in doubts. But if he will be content to begin with doubts, he shall end in certainties." At the core of The Scientiﬁc Method is an insatiable curiosity about the world we see around us. It’s a methodology for asking why things work the way they do, then learning through experimentation and trial-and-error. It’s a shift from deductive to inductive reasoning—from top-down to bottom-up thinking. It’s about freedom to explore what might be possible—beyond the limits any higher authority might try to impose.
  • My summary of the OpenStack Stein Infrastructure Summit and Train PTG aka Denver III
    My summary of the OpenStack Stein Infrastructure Summit and Train PTG aka Denver III This was the first re-combined event with both summit and project teams gathering happening in the same week and the third consecutive year that OpenStack has descended on Denver. This is also the first Open Infrastructure summit - the foundation is expanding to allow other non openstack projects to use the Open Infrastructure foundation for housing their projects. This is a brief summary with pointers of the sessions or rooms I attended in the order they happened. The full summit schedule is here and the PTG schedule is here.

Programming: Python, GNU C Library, DataCamp Backlash and Tryton

  • Check type annotations in Python with mypy
    Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up. In this series, we've looked at seven PyPI libraries that can help you solve common Python problems. Today, in the final article, we'll look at mypy "a Python linter on steroids."
  • Hacking The Government With The USDS
    The U.S. government has a vast quantity of software projects across the various agencies, and many of them would benefit from a modern approach to development and deployment. The U.S. Digital Services Agency has been tasked with making that happen. In this episode the current director of engineering for the USDS, David Holmes, explains how the agency operates, how they are using Python in their efforts to provide the greatest good to the largest number of people, and why you might want to get involved. Even if you don't live in the U.S.A. this conversation is worth listening to so you can see an interesting model of how to improve government services for everyone.
  • Cavium ThunderX2 getting significant performance boost as glibc optimizations inbound
    Optimizations are coming to the GNU C Library (glibc) for Cavium's ThunderX2 Arm-powered server CPU, as a recent commit changes the behavior of MEMMOVE in glibc 2.30, expected for release around the start of August. The commit, according to Cavium developer Steve Ellcey, provides improvements of "about 20-30% for larger cases and about 1-5% for smaller cases," and uses "SIMD load/store instead of GPR for large overlapping forward moves." Differences in how SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instructions are handled between Intel and Arm architectures—where the instruction type is called NEON—have been a primary pain point to adopting Arm-powered processors for servers. Cloudflare, which uses (now discontinued) Qualcomm Centriq servers, has worked on optimizing open-source applications in its technology stack for Arm architectures, and has published its results (and code) publicly.
  • Solving problems with virtualenvwrapper using mismatched python versions
  • Updated Statement About Our Relationship with DataCamp
    We apologize for our poor communications about our response to the DataCamp sexual misconduct incident. We support the victims and we understand this has been a painful and ongoing struggle for them. We also recognize that for underrepresented groups, experiences of harassment and discrimination are far too common. We deeply regret that we did not provide enough context in our communications, and that our word choice contributed to confusion about our position. We want to correct that now.
  • Tryton Release 5.2
    We are proud to announce the 5.2 release of Tryton. This is the first minor release which means that it will be supported for 1 year only. As usual the migration from previous series is fully supported. Some manual operation may be required, see Migration from 5.0 to 5.2.

