Events: Red Hat Summit and Open Infrastructure Summit What to look forward to on Day 1 of Red Hat Summit [Ed: Red Hat "partners ranging from Delta Air Lines (Whitehurst's ex employer), Deutsche Bank (rogue bank), ExxonMobil (climate change denier), Microsoft (don't we love them?), and Volkswagen AG (Dieselgate)."]

How open source expands our possibilities It’s fascinating to see how the world continues to change around us. And it seems like the changes are coming faster than ever. Our annual Red Hat Summit has become a forum of sorts for me to hit the pause button and reflect on how far we’ve come—and where we still want to go. Looking back at the themes I’ve discussed over the past few years, I now recognize how we’ve been tracking the evolution in how people work. Three years ago, for example, I discussed the power of participation—about how people working together in an open, transparent way are more capable of solving problems. [...] The more people questioned what they saw, and the better and deeper their questions became. As a result, we moved from a world where we believed what we were told by higher authorities to one where conclusions were based on observation and experimentation. As Sir Francis Bacon, who is often credited as the father of The Scientific Method, so aptly put it: "If a man will begin with certainties, he shall end in doubts. But if he will be content to begin with doubts, he shall end in certainties." At the core of The Scientiﬁc Method is an insatiable curiosity about the world we see around us. It’s a methodology for asking why things work the way they do, then learning through experimentation and trial-and-error. It’s a shift from deductive to inductive reasoning—from top-down to bottom-up thinking. It’s about freedom to explore what might be possible—beyond the limits any higher authority might try to impose.

My summary of the OpenStack Stein Infrastructure Summit and Train PTG aka Denver III My summary of the OpenStack Stein Infrastructure Summit and Train PTG aka Denver III This was the first re-combined event with both summit and project teams gathering happening in the same week and the third consecutive year that OpenStack has descended on Denver. This is also the first Open Infrastructure summit - the foundation is expanding to allow other non openstack projects to use the Open Infrastructure foundation for housing their projects. This is a brief summary with pointers of the sessions or rooms I attended in the order they happened. The full summit schedule is here and the PTG schedule is here.

Programming: Python, GNU C Library, DataCamp Backlash and Tryton Check type annotations in Python with mypy Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up. In this series, we've looked at seven PyPI libraries that can help you solve common Python problems. Today, in the final article, we'll look at mypy "a Python linter on steroids."

Hacking The Government With The USDS The U.S. government has a vast quantity of software projects across the various agencies, and many of them would benefit from a modern approach to development and deployment. The U.S. Digital Services Agency has been tasked with making that happen. In this episode the current director of engineering for the USDS, David Holmes, explains how the agency operates, how they are using Python in their efforts to provide the greatest good to the largest number of people, and why you might want to get involved. Even if you don't live in the U.S.A. this conversation is worth listening to so you can see an interesting model of how to improve government services for everyone.

Cavium ThunderX2 getting significant performance boost as glibc optimizations inbound Optimizations are coming to the GNU C Library (glibc) for Cavium's ThunderX2 Arm-powered server CPU, as a recent commit changes the behavior of MEMMOVE in glibc 2.30, expected for release around the start of August. The commit, according to Cavium developer Steve Ellcey, provides improvements of "about 20-30% for larger cases and about 1-5% for smaller cases," and uses "SIMD load/store instead of GPR for large overlapping forward moves." Differences in how SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instructions are handled between Intel and Arm architectures—where the instruction type is called NEON—have been a primary pain point to adopting Arm-powered processors for servers. Cloudflare, which uses (now discontinued) Qualcomm Centriq servers, has worked on optimizing open-source applications in its technology stack for Arm architectures, and has published its results (and code) publicly.

Solving problems with virtualenvwrapper using mismatched python versions

Updated Statement About Our Relationship with DataCamp We apologize for our poor communications about our response to the DataCamp sexual misconduct incident. We support the victims and we understand this has been a painful and ongoing struggle for them. We also recognize that for underrepresented groups, experiences of harassment and discrimination are far too common. We deeply regret that we did not provide enough context in our communications, and that our word choice contributed to confusion about our position. We want to correct that now.

Tryton Release 5.2 We are proud to announce the 5.2 release of Tryton. This is the first minor release which means that it will be supported for 1 year only. As usual the migration from previous series is fully supported. Some manual operation may be required, see Migration from 5.0 to 5.2.