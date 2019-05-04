Language Selection

Fedora Leftovers

Tuesday 7th of May 2019 02:32:10 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Stories from the amazing world of release-monitoring.org #5

    The desk in the wizard tower was full of manuscripts, reports from workers and written complaints from outside entities (users). It was a long week. I waved my hand to add more light to this room. Simple spell that is helping me to concentrate.

    There was a figure in the door. “Come inside, traveler. I’m glad you are here. There are plenty of new things I want to share with you.”

    [...]

    Currently we allow only Restructured Partial Magic (RPM) way of sorting, which is not usable for every project out there.

    To prevent this in the future, we decided to teach two new ways of sorting to our workers. One is based on the time machine (calendar version scheme) and second on simple mathematics (semantic version scheme).

    First we started with the sorting based on the simple mathematics. This was really easy to do, because there is already a magic book (library) that contains everything we need. So it only took a few hours to teach the workers the spells.

    Much worse was the situation with time machine. Time machines have no strict standard, everybody can make their own. How we can work in this mess? After some thinking about this, we found a solution. We introduced the pattern for the time machine that will allow the outside entities (users) specify the configuration of the project’s time machine. To see how this works, look at the illustration bellow.

  • Lenovo Ideapad and Yoga laptops and wifi on/off switches

    Once upon a time a driver was written for the Lenovo Ideapad firmware interface for handling special keys and rfkill functionality. This driver was written on an Ideapad laptop with a slider on the side to turn wifi on/off, a so called hardware rfkill switch. Sometime later a Yoga model using the same firmware interface showed up, without a hardware rfkill switch. It turns out that in this case the firmware interface reports the non-present switch as always in the off position, causing NetworkManager to not even try to use the wifi effectively breaking wifi.

    So I added a dmi blacklist for models without a hardware rfkill switch. The same firmware interface is still used on new Ideapad and Yoga models and since most modern laptops typically do not have such a switch this dmi blacklist has been growing and growing. Just in the 5.1 kernel alone 5 new models were added. Worse as mentioned not being on the list for a model without the hardware switch leads to non working wifi, pretty much leading to any new Ideapad model not working with Linux until added to the list.

  • Fedora 30 - After install setup
Mozilla: Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday, Addon Issue, and Issues With "Clear Browsing Data"

  • Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday Results
    As you may already know, last Friday May 3rd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 67 Beta 16. Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Rok Žerdin, Fernando Espinoza, Kamila Kamciatek.
  • Firefox armagg-add-on: Lapsed security cert kills all browser extensions, from website password managers to ad blockers
    On Friday, Mozilla detected a great disturbance in its Firefox browser, as if millions of voices had cried out on social media in annoyance. Every single web extension, theme, search engine plugin, and language pack had been nuked from netizens' Firefox installations, stripping any data and settings associated with them as they were removed. For example, in a post on Hacker News, Rosser Schwarz, who works with databases, lamented how the add-on annihilation lost work stored in the Firefox container add-on. "I did not merely 'lose some tabs'; those, I could just re-open," he said. "I lost work. That data, effort, and time are gone." The source of the trouble was identified in a bug report as the expiration of an intermediate signing certificate, which is used to authenticate third-party Firefox add-ons, also known as extensions. With the cert's unanticipated demise, Firefox stopped allowing these add-ons to run or be installed.
  • Firefox extensions APIs fail to completely clear browsing data
    While I was working on Clear Browsing Data I have learned about several browser bugs that may render some Firefox extensions that focus on user privacy unreliable. The browsingData API in Firefox does not properly remove data, enabling sites to track users that rely on extensions to clear browsing data. Removing certain data types can also lead to side effects and data loss.

Audio: Going Linux and This Week in Linux (TWIL)

Events: Red Hat Summit and Open Infrastructure Summit

  • What to look forward to on Day 1 of Red Hat Summit [Ed: Red Hat "partners ranging from Delta Air Lines (Whitehurst's ex employer), Deutsche Bank (rogue bank), ExxonMobil (climate change denier), Microsoft (don't we love them?), and Volkswagen AG (Dieselgate)."]
  • How open source expands our possibilities
    It’s fascinating to see how the world continues to change around us. And it seems like the changes are coming faster than ever. Our annual Red Hat Summit has become a forum of sorts for me to hit the pause button and reflect on how far we’ve come—and where we still want to go. Looking back at the themes I’ve discussed over the past few years, I now recognize how we’ve been tracking the evolution in how people work. Three years ago, for example, I discussed the power of participation—about how people working together in an open, transparent way are more capable of solving problems. [...] The more people questioned what they saw, and the better and deeper their questions became. As a result, we moved from a world where we believed what we were told by higher authorities to one where conclusions were based on observation and experimentation. As Sir Francis Bacon, who is often credited as the father of The Scientific Method, so aptly put it: "If a man will begin with certainties, he shall end in doubts. But if he will be content to begin with doubts, he shall end in certainties." At the core of The Scientiﬁc Method is an insatiable curiosity about the world we see around us. It’s a methodology for asking why things work the way they do, then learning through experimentation and trial-and-error. It’s a shift from deductive to inductive reasoning—from top-down to bottom-up thinking. It’s about freedom to explore what might be possible—beyond the limits any higher authority might try to impose.
  • My summary of the OpenStack Stein Infrastructure Summit and Train PTG aka Denver III
    My summary of the OpenStack Stein Infrastructure Summit and Train PTG aka Denver III This was the first re-combined event with both summit and project teams gathering happening in the same week and the third consecutive year that OpenStack has descended on Denver. This is also the first Open Infrastructure summit - the foundation is expanding to allow other non openstack projects to use the Open Infrastructure foundation for housing their projects. This is a brief summary with pointers of the sessions or rooms I attended in the order they happened. The full summit schedule is here and the PTG schedule is here.

Programming: Python, GNU C Library, DataCamp Backlash and Tryton

  • Check type annotations in Python with mypy
    Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up. In this series, we've looked at seven PyPI libraries that can help you solve common Python problems. Today, in the final article, we'll look at mypy "a Python linter on steroids."
  • Hacking The Government With The USDS
    The U.S. government has a vast quantity of software projects across the various agencies, and many of them would benefit from a modern approach to development and deployment. The U.S. Digital Services Agency has been tasked with making that happen. In this episode the current director of engineering for the USDS, David Holmes, explains how the agency operates, how they are using Python in their efforts to provide the greatest good to the largest number of people, and why you might want to get involved. Even if you don't live in the U.S.A. this conversation is worth listening to so you can see an interesting model of how to improve government services for everyone.
  • Cavium ThunderX2 getting significant performance boost as glibc optimizations inbound
    Optimizations are coming to the GNU C Library (glibc) for Cavium's ThunderX2 Arm-powered server CPU, as a recent commit changes the behavior of MEMMOVE in glibc 2.30, expected for release around the start of August. The commit, according to Cavium developer Steve Ellcey, provides improvements of "about 20-30% for larger cases and about 1-5% for smaller cases," and uses "SIMD load/store instead of GPR for large overlapping forward moves." Differences in how SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instructions are handled between Intel and Arm architectures—where the instruction type is called NEON—have been a primary pain point to adopting Arm-powered processors for servers. Cloudflare, which uses (now discontinued) Qualcomm Centriq servers, has worked on optimizing open-source applications in its technology stack for Arm architectures, and has published its results (and code) publicly.
  • Solving problems with virtualenvwrapper using mismatched python versions
  • Updated Statement About Our Relationship with DataCamp
    We apologize for our poor communications about our response to the DataCamp sexual misconduct incident. We support the victims and we understand this has been a painful and ongoing struggle for them. We also recognize that for underrepresented groups, experiences of harassment and discrimination are far too common. We deeply regret that we did not provide enough context in our communications, and that our word choice contributed to confusion about our position. We want to correct that now.
  • Tryton Release 5.2
    We are proud to announce the 5.2 release of Tryton. This is the first minor release which means that it will be supported for 1 year only. As usual the migration from previous series is fully supported. Some manual operation may be required, see Migration from 5.0 to 5.2.

