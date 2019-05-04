Release of LibreOffice 6.1.6
The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.1.6, the 6th minor release of the LibreOffice 6.1 family, targeted to users in production environments. This is a more mature version of the software which includes some months of back-ported fixes.
LibreOffice 6.1.6’s change log pages, with a list of bug and regression fixes, are available on TDF’s wiki: https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/6.1.6/RC1 (changed in RC1) https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/6.1.6/RC2 (changed in RC2) and https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/6.1.6/RC3 (changed in RC3).
LibreOffice users are invited to join the community at https://ask.libreoffice.org, where they can get and provide user-to-user support. While TDF can not provide commercial level support, there are guides, manuals, tutorials and HowTos on the website and the wiki.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 597 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday, Addon Issue, and Issues With "Clear Browsing Data"
Audio: Going Linux and This Week in Linux (TWIL)
Events: Red Hat Summit and Open Infrastructure Summit
Programming: Python, GNU C Library, DataCamp Backlash and Tryton
LibreOffice 6.1 Reaches End of Life on May 29...
LibreOffice 6.1 Reaches End of Life on May 29, Upgrade to LibreOffice 6.2 Now