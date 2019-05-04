Programming: Python, GNU C Library, DataCamp Backlash and Tryton Check type annotations in Python with mypy Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up. In this series, we've looked at seven PyPI libraries that can help you solve common Python problems. Today, in the final article, we'll look at mypy "a Python linter on steroids."

Hacking The Government With The USDS The U.S. government has a vast quantity of software projects across the various agencies, and many of them would benefit from a modern approach to development and deployment. The U.S. Digital Services Agency has been tasked with making that happen. In this episode the current director of engineering for the USDS, David Holmes, explains how the agency operates, how they are using Python in their efforts to provide the greatest good to the largest number of people, and why you might want to get involved. Even if you don't live in the U.S.A. this conversation is worth listening to so you can see an interesting model of how to improve government services for everyone.

Cavium ThunderX2 getting significant performance boost as glibc optimizations inbound Optimizations are coming to the GNU C Library (glibc) for Cavium's ThunderX2 Arm-powered server CPU, as a recent commit changes the behavior of MEMMOVE in glibc 2.30, expected for release around the start of August. The commit, according to Cavium developer Steve Ellcey, provides improvements of "about 20-30% for larger cases and about 1-5% for smaller cases," and uses "SIMD load/store instead of GPR for large overlapping forward moves." Differences in how SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instructions are handled between Intel and Arm architectures—where the instruction type is called NEON—have been a primary pain point to adopting Arm-powered processors for servers. Cloudflare, which uses (now discontinued) Qualcomm Centriq servers, has worked on optimizing open-source applications in its technology stack for Arm architectures, and has published its results (and code) publicly.

Solving problems with virtualenvwrapper using mismatched python versions

Updated Statement About Our Relationship with DataCamp We apologize for our poor communications about our response to the DataCamp sexual misconduct incident. We support the victims and we understand this has been a painful and ongoing struggle for them. We also recognize that for underrepresented groups, experiences of harassment and discrimination are far too common. We deeply regret that we did not provide enough context in our communications, and that our word choice contributed to confusion about our position. We want to correct that now.

Tryton Release 5.2 We are proud to announce the 5.2 release of Tryton. This is the first minor release which means that it will be supported for 1 year only. As usual the migration from previous series is fully supported. Some manual operation may be required, see Migration from 5.0 to 5.2.