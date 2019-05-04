Mozilla: Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday, Addon Issue, and Issues With "Clear Browsing Data"
-
Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday Results
As you may already know, last Friday May 3rd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 67 Beta 16.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Rok Žerdin, Fernando Espinoza, Kamila Kamciatek.
-
Firefox armagg-add-on: Lapsed security cert kills all browser extensions, from website password managers to ad blockers
On Friday, Mozilla detected a great disturbance in its Firefox browser, as if millions of voices had cried out on social media in annoyance.
Every single web extension, theme, search engine plugin, and language pack had been nuked from netizens' Firefox installations, stripping any data and settings associated with them as they were removed.
For example, in a post on Hacker News, Rosser Schwarz, who works with databases, lamented how the add-on annihilation lost work stored in the Firefox container add-on.
"I did not merely 'lose some tabs'; those, I could just re-open," he said. "I lost work. That data, effort, and time are gone."
The source of the trouble was identified in a bug report as the expiration of an intermediate signing certificate, which is used to authenticate third-party Firefox add-ons, also known as extensions. With the cert's unanticipated demise, Firefox stopped allowing these add-ons to run or be installed.
-
Firefox extensions APIs fail to completely clear browsing data
While I was working on Clear Browsing Data I have learned about several browser bugs that may render some Firefox extensions that focus on user privacy unreliable.
The browsingData API in Firefox does not properly remove data, enabling sites to track users that rely on extensions to clear browsing data. Removing certain data types can also lead to side effects and data loss.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 603 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audio: Going Linux and This Week in Linux (TWIL)
Events: Red Hat Summit and Open Infrastructure Summit
Programming: Python, GNU C Library, DataCamp Backlash and Tryton
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min ago
39 min 42 sec ago
11 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
22 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
23 hours 13 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 20 min ago