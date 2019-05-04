today's leftovers
-
Enough of WordPress
Ctrl blog have been on a month long break while I’ve been migrating the entire website away from WordPress. This has been the longest break without an update since I launched the blog six years ago. I’ve never been super-happy about using WordPress and the number of paper cuts and annoyances had finally reached my limit. I wanted to get away from WordPress before I lost the enthusiasm for blogging.
-
Apple Exaggerates Battery Performance Of iPhones By 31%: Report
A report from a United Kingdom-based independent consumer body says that Apple exaggerates the battery performance of several iPhone models.
A Which? report examined the battery performance of many smartphones from a host of popular OEMs like Apple, Samsung, HTC and Sony. Out of these tests, it was found that Apple stands first in the list when it comes to overstating the talk time.
-
Smartphone battery life claims vs Which? Tests: Apple overstates by 31%
Nokia, Samsung and Sony all understated, meaning you may end up seeing your phone last longer than you think.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 578 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audio: Going Linux and This Week in Linux (TWIL)
Events: Red Hat Summit and Open Infrastructure Summit
Programming: Python, GNU C Library, DataCamp Backlash and Tryton
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min ago
39 min 42 sec ago
11 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
22 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
23 hours 13 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 20 min ago