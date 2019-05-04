Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 Reaches General Availability
As we've been expecting, Red Hat just announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.
In kicking off Red Hat Summit 2019 today in Boston, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 has reached "GA" five years after the introduction of RHEL 7. RHEL 8.0 offers many improvements around cloud/containerized workloads, ships with the Linux 4.18 kernel in being in much better shape than its heavily patched Linux 3.10 kernel, GNOME 3.28 with Wayland comprises the default workstation desktop, and the many other package updates are roughly based upon their state from Fedora 28.
Also: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Officially Released, Here's What's New
Red Hat Opens the Linux Experience to Every Enterprise, Every Cloud and Every Workload with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
