Games: Valve's Index VR, RPCS3, Himno, Jumpai, Transformice Adventures
-
Linux DRM Adds Quirk For Dealing With Valve's Index VR Headset
With Valve's Index VR headset slated to ship starting in July, this premium $999 USD headset has now been quirk'ed to properly behave under Linux.
Added today to the DRM tree ahead of the DRM-Next merging to Linux 5.2 are the quirks for Valve's Index VR HMDs. There is a large set of product IDs needed for the Valve Index headset that were added by Valve developer Andres Rodriguez. The quirks are for ensuring the video outputs aren't treated as a traditional display output where the Linux desktop then ends up trying to map out the VR headset as part of it rather than ignoring it so it can be left for VR purposes...
-
Another progress report for the PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 shows solid progress
The RPCS3 team recently put out their March progress report, showing off what they've been working on and progress as usual seems to be good.
Firstly, the amount of games being classed as "Playable" continues to grow at a decent pace. As of the latest report 1,188 titles are now fitting that description, up from 1,174 previously so it's improving quickly.
-
Himno, a free relaxing platformer with no enemies, no death and no real goal is now on Linux
It's a bit of an odd one really, a platformer where you run around in procedurally generated environments with a big sword on your back you never get to use. There's no enemies, so there's no actual need to use it.
Created originally as a "private project" which the developed played to "de-stress", they decided to share it for free as they loved what they ended up with.
-
Jumpai, the Mario Maker inspired creative platformer with online play is coming along nicely
Jumpai is another creative platformer that has you build and play levels created by the community, a little like DASH. However, Jumpai is going to remain free and it has online play. That's not the only difference, Jumpai's visuals are also a huge amount cleaner and easier to look so some may prefer it for those reasons.
-
Multiplayer action RPG Transformice Adventures is live on Kickstarter, offering Linux support
A game I gave a little shout-out to recently, the multiplayer action RPG Transformice Adventures is planning to support Linux and it's now live on Kickstarter.
As a reminder for those who didn't read the previous article, Transformice Adventures features gameplay inspired by the likes of The Binding of Isaac and Enter the Gungeon while taking place in the same world as the original MMO platformer Transformice.
-
