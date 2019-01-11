A young leader that the times and technology demand
From a small classroom in Jaipur, India's LNM Institute of Technology, laughter and rhythmic music pour out. A group of students exploring the next generation of smart vehicles is taking their midafternoon break: a dance break. Among them is a bright-eyed, playful young woman who is passionate about redefining diversity within technology communities.
Meet Saloni Garg, an award-winning computer science student. She has a strong coding background and a commitment to collaboration that makes her an asset to any open source project team.
She also connects with and selflessly gives to others, mentoring younger students and encouraging them to join the greater open source community. It is for this fusion of heart and mind that voters selected Saloni as the 2019 Women in Open Source Academic Award winner.
