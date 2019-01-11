In a Kubernetes vs. AWS world, Red Hat may hold the edge
No matter how fervently a CIO may intone that she is "all in" on this or that cloud, or any particular vendor, the messy reality of enterprise IT is that every enterprise is hybrid by happenstance, not choice. Yes, it's easy to find overly optimistic opinions on "the benefits of a multi-cloud strategy" (authored by vendors that crave your cash), but "hybrid" and "multi-cloud" tend not to be strategies at all.
They're simply what happens in a world driven by developers.
For organizations that find themselves hopelessly hybrid (which is to say, every company on earth), take heart. There is a way to make this mess look like (and serve as) a very real strategy. It's called Kubernetes, derived from the Greek word for "helmsman," and it offers a way to turn hybrid computing into a smart business strategy, even if that's not how it started.
Android Leftovers
Plasma 5.15.5
A young leader that the times and technology demand
From a small classroom in Jaipur, India's LNM Institute of Technology, laughter and rhythmic music pour out. A group of students exploring the next generation of smart vehicles is taking their midafternoon break: a dance break. Among them is a bright-eyed, playful young woman who is passionate about redefining diversity within technology communities. Meet Saloni Garg, an award-winning computer science student. She has a strong coding background and a commitment to collaboration that makes her an asset to any open source project team. She also connects with and selflessly gives to others, mentoring younger students and encouraging them to join the greater open source community. It is for this fusion of heart and mind that voters selected Saloni as the 2019 Women in Open Source Academic Award winner.
Linux and Linux Foundation: AMD, IBM and Urban Computing Foundation
