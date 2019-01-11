Microsoft's "Embrace, Extend, and Envelop" of GNU/Linux
-
Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) Is Now Available in Microsoft’s Hyper-V Gallery [Ed: Canonical puts proprietary software from Microsoft first?]
-
19.04 ‘Disco Dingo’ now available as optimised desktop image for Hyper-V [Ed: Canonical is optimising for proprietary software with back doors]
-
Hell freezing over? Microsoft readies its own Linux for Windows [Ed: CBS's SJVN says hell is freezing over because Microsoft is doing EEE on Linux? How is it surprising? The company has done this routine for decades (never ends well for the target of EEE).]
-
Programming language tools: Windows gets versatile new open-source terminal [Ed: CBS's Liam Tung seems so exciting that Microsoft 'invented' the terminal that he's openwashing Windows using that]
-
Microsoft is finally bringing full Linux to Windows 10 [Ed: TechRadar says "Microsoft is finally bringing full Linux to Windows 10"; what does it mean by "full"? Beforehand there was no Linux at all. This is classic Microsoft misinformation. Pretending GNU doesn't exist, either. As Jake Hamby (former Microsoft) explained it to me [1, 2], "Microsoft has pitched this cleverly. It's a full Linux kernel, GPL licensed, but no GNU pieces included. The difference from WSL v1 is that v2 includes a real Linux kernel and not a syscall emulation like the original. But you have to supply your own GNU/Linux userland. There are several Linux distros already in the Windows Store for WSL v1, so we already know how the marketing will look for v2. Microsoft also points out that you're free to sideload your own Linux userland. I think the new slogan must be Embrace, Extend, and Envelop."]
-
Microsoft is bringing a full Linux kernel to Windows 10 this year [Ed: The INQUIRER also uses that baloney which is "full Linux kernel" when what it likely means is, Linux in addition to GNU because WSL completely lacked Linux until now.]
-
Windows 10 will soon ship with a full, open source, GPLed Linux kernel [Ed: Microsoft Peter says Microsoft to ship "GPLed Linux kernel" as if there's a non-GPL Linux. Microsoft is a serial GPL violator, including in Linux itself. It got caught and called out.]
-
The Morning After: Microsoft, Linux and Windows 10
-
Chromium-based Edge is also coming to Linux [Ed: Microsoft wants us to think that GNU/Linux users would want to use proprietary software with back doors, based on Chromium, rather than Chromium itself. As if Microsoft fans choose GNU/Linux and trust Microsoft.]
-
Microsoft courts developers with Windows Terminal and Subsystem for Linux 2.0 [Ed: Subsystem for Linux 2.0. When will there be Subsystem for Linux 5.1 and we'll get all confused, conflating/mistaking Vista 10 for "Linux"? The confusion helps Microsoft. It did this before in many areas.]
-
Build 2019: Microsoft To Ship Linux Kernel With Windows 10 [Ed: "Don’t encourage new, cross-platform Java classes, especially don’t help get great Win 32 implementations written/deployed. [...] Do encourage fragmentation of the Java classlib space." --Ben Slivka, Microsoft. “What the [user] is supposed to do is feel uncomfortable, and when he has bugs, suspect that the problem is DR-DOS and then go out to buy MS-DOS” --Ben Slivka, Microsoft. “b) put a kind gentle message in setup. like an incompatible tsr message, but not everytime the user starts windows. […] the most sensible thing from a development standpoint is to continue to build dependencies on msdos into windows.” --Ben Slivka, Microsoft. EEE is not a new tactic. Microsoft has done these crimes since its very beginning and judges deemed these to be illegal.]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 637 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Plasma 5.15.5
A young leader that the times and technology demand
From a small classroom in Jaipur, India's LNM Institute of Technology, laughter and rhythmic music pour out. A group of students exploring the next generation of smart vehicles is taking their midafternoon break: a dance break. Among them is a bright-eyed, playful young woman who is passionate about redefining diversity within technology communities. Meet Saloni Garg, an award-winning computer science student. She has a strong coding background and a commitment to collaboration that makes her an asset to any open source project team. She also connects with and selflessly gives to others, mentoring younger students and encouraging them to join the greater open source community. It is for this fusion of heart and mind that voters selected Saloni as the 2019 Women in Open Source Academic Award winner.
Linux and Linux Foundation: AMD, IBM and Urban Computing Foundation
Recent comments
55 min 41 sec ago
58 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
23 hours 44 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago