File Sharing: qBittorrent 4.1.6 and Mozilla Thunderbird WeTransfer
-
qBittorrent torrent client 4.1.6 was released a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 18.10, and Ubuntu 19.04.
-
WeTransfer’s file-sharing service is now available within Thunderbird for sending large files (up to 2GB) for free, without signing up for an account.
Even better, sharing large files can be done without leaving the composer. While writing an email, just attach a large file and you will be prompted to choose whether you want to use file link, which will allow you to share a large file with a link to download it. Via this prompt you can select to use WeTransfer.
KDE: Linux App Summit 2019, Okular and Krita
-
The GNOME and KDE communities are looking for locations for the Linux App Summit (LAS) 2019, an event that will be held sometime between September and December 2019.
The Linux App Summit is an evolution of the Libre Application Summit and has a specific focus on the creation of applications that target Linux devices. By co-hosting the conference, KDE and GNOME want to create a space for a more widespread collaboration and work towards a common goal: make the Linux application ecosystem flourish.
If you are interested in hosting LAS 2019 in your town, send us an e-mail to appsummit@lists.freedesktop.org by May 15th with your proposed location. This will allow the organizing committee to establish contact with you and give you assistance as you put together a bid later on.
-
Okular, KDE’s document viewer has very good support for annotating/reviewing/commenting documents. Okular supports a wide variety of annotation tools out-of-the-box (enable the ‘Review’ tool [F6] and see for yourself) and even more can be configured (such as the ‘Strikeout’ tool) — right click on the annotation tool bar and click ‘Configure Annotations’.
One of the annotation tools me and my colleagues frequently wanted to use is a line with arrow to mark an indent. Many PDF annotating software have this tool, but Okular was lacking it.
So a couple of weeks ago I started looking into the source code of okular and poppler (which is the PDF library used by Okular) and noticed that both of them already has support for the ‘Line Ending Style’ for the ‘Straight Line’ annotation tool (internally called the TermStyle). Skimming through the source code for a few hours and adding a few hooks in the code, I could add an option to configure the line ending style for ‘Straight Line’ annotation tool. Many line end styles are provided out of the box, such as open and closed arrows, circle, diamond etc.
-
All of this began here, probably this was the first day I was giving Krita a try cause this was the closest I got to Photoshop after switching to Linux. It has been something on and off from that day, sometimes I used Krita, sometimes I mixed it up with GIMP and Inkscape too for satisfying my needs to replace the “Photoshop through Wine”.
Until 2017 I was just a Krita user, but after installing Gentoo and getting comfortable with compiling programs on my own, I decided to contribute to Krita, cause it feels awesome when your work is being used by millions of people, right?
So I headed over to their IRC channel, introduced me and told them my intentions, luckily, Scott was there to help me with the things I would love to work on and in a couple of days, I made my first patch to the new Text Tool. Cool, sounds perfect, except it wasn’t cause, that branch which I committed into will probably never get merged into master, why? why? (read them quickly one after another) For the reason that, I immediately left working on that part (even though I promised that I would work) after the first commit, god knows what I was thinking, such an idiot I was.
Graphics: GeForce GTX, Mesa and Clear Linux
-
Last month for the GeForce GTX 1650 launch, NVIDIA shipped the 430.09 beta Linux driver, which is the current beta series at the moment. For those looking for GTX 1650 Turing support on a "stable" series, the NVIDIA 418.74 driver is available.
NVIDIA 418.74 is the latest stable update for this current "long-lived" branch. Added to this 418.74 update is support for the GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Max-Q as well as the Quadro P2200 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. See our GeForce GTX 1650 Linux review and follow-up Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance if you are considering among these lower-end GPUs.
-
The Mesa 19.1 release candidate is running a few days behind schedule but the code branching has indeed occurred while Mesa 19.2 is now under development on Git master.
-
With the fast-moving kernel and other packages of Clear Linux, it hasn't been the easiest to target for proprietary drivers. Since earlier this year they began offering an optional "kernel-native-dkms" kernel package that enables DKMS (Dynamic Kernel Module System) support for allowing the likes of the NVIDIA kernel module to run easier and in most cases remain building against the distribution's rolling-release kernel updates. Now with the "Install NVIDIA Drivers" guide they have offered their official guidance on installing the NVIDIA proprietary driver so that it jives with the rest of their software stack as to not cause any interference.
Security: FOSS Updates, Russia and China Having Fun With NSA Back Doors, SDDC, Firefox Issues Fixes
-
The group --tracked by cyber-security vendors under names such as Buckeye, APT3, Gothic Panda, TG-011, and UPS-- is infamous after US authorities charged three hackers in late 2017.
The US alleged that the three men were behind a cyber-security company named Boyusec that was acting as a front for the Chinese Ministry of State Security and had hacked western companies such as Moody's Analytics, Siemens, and Trimble.
The group was considered advanced among the spectrum of Chinese-based and government-backed APTs (advanced persistent threats), having access to its own custom tools and zero-days.
-
The Mozilla Foundation, the organisation that produces the open-source browser Firefox, has released updates to fix the issue with the browser that prevented users from downloading extensions and also rendered any existing extension unusable.
