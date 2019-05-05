GTK 3.96.0
This week, we released GTK+ 3.96.0. Again, it has been a while since the last release, so it is worth summarizing whats new in this release. There is really too much here to cover it all, so this post will only highlight the most important changes.
This release is another milestone on our way towards GTK+ 4. And while there are still some unfinished things, this release is much closer to we hope to achieve with GTK+ 4.
Why startups should release their code as open source
It's always hard to recall exactly how a project started, but sometimes that can help you understand that project more clearly. When I think about it, our platform for creating user guides and documentation, Dokit, came straight out of my childhood. Growing up in a house where my toys were Meccano and model airplane kits, the idea of making things, taking individual pieces and putting them together to create a new whole, was always a fundamental part of what it meant to play. My father worked for a DIY company, so there were always signs of building, repair, and instruction manuals around the house. When I was young, my parents sent me to join the Boy Scouts, where we made tables, tents and mud ovens, which helped foster my enjoyment of shared learning that I later found in the open source movement.
The art of repairing things and recycling products that I learned in childhood became part of what I did for a job. Then it became my ambition to take the reassuring feel of learning how to make and do and repair at home or in a group—but put it online. That inspired Dokit's creation.
Innovations on the Linux desktop: A look at Fedora 30's new features
The latest version of Fedora Linux was released at the end of April. As a full-time Fedora user since its original release back in 2003 and an active contributor since 2007, I always find it satisfying to see new features and advancements in the community.
If you want a TL;DR version of what's has changed in Fedora 30, feel free to ignore this article and jump straight to Fedora's ChangeSet wiki page. Otherwise, keep on reading to learn about some of the highlights in the new version.
The May 2019 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2019 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the May 2019 issue:
* De-Googling Yourself, Part 1
* GIMP Tutorial: More About Masks
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: jim2u71
* The Ruby Programming Language: Writing A Ruby Program, Part 2
* Casual Python, Part 4
* ms_meme's Nook: If I Had PCLinuxOS
* FREE Linux Help Books
* Tip Top Tips: Linking Your Orage Calendar To Google Calendar
* Short Topix: Julian Assange Taken Into Custody
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Philly Cheese & Ground Beef Casserole
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by parnote, with the cover photo by YouCanToo.
Download the PDF (9.5 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2019-05.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (8.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201905epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (7.1 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201905mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
