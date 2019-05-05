We Need to Save What Made Linux and FOSS Possible
That's all necessary, but not sufficient. We need something more. Something big.
I suggest we pick a fight. Because fights raise emotions and have goals.
I just ran a playoff between many different fights on many tabs in a browser. The winner—the last tab standing—is "The Era of General Purpose Computers Is Ending", by Michael Feldman in The Next Platform website. It's a sad bookend to the history of a losing fight that Cory Doctorow forecast in 2011 with "Lockdown: the coming war on general-purpose computing" and a year later in "The Coming Civil War over General Purpose Computing". Read all three.
I chose general-purpose computing as the winning fight—the one most worth having—because we wouldn't have Linux, free software or open source today if there weren't general-purpose computers to develop and use them on. General-purpose computing is the goose that laid all our golden eggs. The fight is to keep it alive.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 657 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Radiotray-NG, PDF Arranger, Cairo Dock
OASIS Launches Open Projects Program
As the lines between open source and open standards begin to blur, OASIS is taking steps to create a more transparent and collaborative future for open source and standards development. In line with its vision to transform the open source and standards world,, the nonprofit consortium has launched Open Projects. The program empowers communities to develop what they choose–APIs, code, specifications, reference implementations, guidelines– in one place, under open source licenses, with a path to recognition in global policy and procurement. As part of the program announcement, OASIS is launching the first two Open Projects – Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) and OpenDocument Format (ODF) Advocacy. Also: OASIS Introduces Open Projects Program to Bridge Open Source and Standards Development
Kernel: Linux 5.2, EXT4 and ARM64
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 27 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 5 min ago
1 day 29 min ago
1 day 32 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago