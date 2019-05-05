Entroware Ares Review: An Awesome And Affordable All-In-One Ubuntu Linux PC
I don't normally spoil the verdict in the lead paragraph of my reviews, but Entroware -- a European PC builder specializing in Linux machines -- has convinced me there's room for an All-in-One in my life. I've been using the company's Ares AIO for a few months, and it'll be a shame to ship it back as it's become a useful and attractive desk companion. The Ares is sleek, affordable and even with a "lowly" Intel Core i3 CPU it goes toe-to-toe with my trusty Dell XPS 13 9370.
So let's talk about it.
All-in-one PCs like the Ares consolidate the traditional computer tower into the monitor housing, meaning all the components are tucked behind the display. Designs like this are well-suited for the majority of more casual Linux users, or those who can get their working and playing accomplished without a dedicated GPU (the Ares' only weakness). For people short on space or simply craving a streamlined work environment, this is an elegant solution.
