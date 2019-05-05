Android Leftovers
How to get Android Q beta 3 on compatible non-Pixel phones
Android Q replaces the back button with a side swipe
Android Q is getting Dark Theme
[Update: Phone list, 3a and 3a XL too] 23 phones including Pixels are getting Android Q Beta 3
Android Q Beta 3 Now Available for Pixel Devices! (Updated)
Here are the Android Q Beta image links for third-party devices and some quirks to watch for
You can turn off Android Q's Battery Saver when your phone reaches 90% charge 2019
Android Q Beta 3: Wi-Fi passwords are now easily accessible in plain text
Android developers can now force app updates
Android camera apps are about to get a lot better
Google simplifies event creation in Calendar on Android, especially meetings with others
Vu Premium Android 4K 55-inch TV review: Packs a punch with excellent display, great looks
Samsung Galaxy S10+ review, two months on: Still in the lead
Software: Radiotray-NG, PDF Arranger, Cairo Dock
OASIS Launches Open Projects Program
As the lines between open source and open standards begin to blur, OASIS is taking steps to create a more transparent and collaborative future for open source and standards development. In line with its vision to transform the open source and standards world,, the nonprofit consortium has launched Open Projects. The program empowers communities to develop what they choose–APIs, code, specifications, reference implementations, guidelines– in one place, under open source licenses, with a path to recognition in global policy and procurement. As part of the program announcement, OASIS is launching the first two Open Projects – Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) and OpenDocument Format (ODF) Advocacy. Also: OASIS Introduces Open Projects Program to Bridge Open Source and Standards Development
Kernel: Linux 5.2, EXT4 and ARM64
Android Leftovers
