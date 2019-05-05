Language Selection

Wednesday 8th of May 2019
Gaming
  Endless OS Launches Endless Studios, Microsoft and Red Hat Announce the General Availability of Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Supermicro Collaborates with Red Hat, and All Chromebooks to Launch This Year Will Support Linux Apps

    Endless, creators of Endless OS and a $79 Linux computer, have announced a new venture, which begins today: Endless Studios. Matt Dalio and the Endless Studios team have "created a series of games on Linux, Endless OS, and Hack that teach kids to code (without them knowing)." Go to the dev site to check out the games and play a demo. See also this video for a look at Endless Studios Games.

  • The Unholy Society, an adventure game where the united forces of demons and monsters take over the world

    With a theme inspired by 80s and 90s action movies, as well as comic book series like Preacher and Constantine, The Unholy Society looks like an adventure not to be missed.

    I spoke with the developer today over email to confirm it's getting Linux support after they emailed it in. As it turns out, not only is it coming to Linux as one of their team is "super fond of it" it's also being made on their own open-source game engine. The engine in question is called the Castle Game Engine, so it looks like I have another fun one to follow.

  • Multiplayer dating sim 'Monster Prom 2: Holiday Season' on Kickstarter with Linux support, already funded

    Monster Prom 2: Holiday Season, the sequel to the surprisingly good Monster Prom that I even enjoyed is now happening and it's on Kickstarter.

    Against a funding goal of little over €32k, it absolutely annihilated the goal within the first few hours. It's now managed to more than triple it, which is absolute madness. It will support Linux again too! It even has a Linux demo available, which you can download here.

  • Lost in Sky: Violent Seed is looking like a really great action platformer coming soon to Linux

    Lost in Sky: Violent Seed is one I've been following for a while and it's really looking good now, it's also on track to release soon with Linux support.

    There's no exact release date yet but it's one I'm quite excited about. It's going to offer a "deep" story with retro-futuristic visuals mixing in mutants and humans with gameplay that's about exploration as well as intense-looking combat.

  • GOG has a pretty great Midweek Sale, some good Linux RPGs going cheap
  • Downhill extreme sports game 'Descenders' leaves Early Access with multiplayer

    Descenders, the slick downhill freeriding extreme sports game from RageSquid and No More Robots has officially left Early Access with a huge upgrade.

    Now you can bring a friend or a stranger along for the ride, as Descenders has full multiplayer support baked in for you to laugh at other people face-planting a tree when trying to show off.

  • Chronicon continues to be one of the best 2D indie action-RPGs around

    Chronicon might not be a familiar name to some, it's not exactly hugely popular but it does have some of the best action-RPG gameplay available on Linux.

    Since I last talked about it back in September last year, there's tons now. Just last month for example, it had a pretty big overhaul which included an upgrade to GameMaker Studio 2. The developer had a little help from the Linux community this time too (thanks liberodark!), so it should run without the need for any workarounds that previous updates caused.

    The save system was also overhauled, to make auto-saving faster and safer along with adding more features to ensure save files don't get corrupted. Since the game also has a huge amount of loot (seriously, it's insane) there's a new loot filtering system which is quite handy, allowing you to basically ignore items for other classes or of various rarity.

  • CS:GO Danger Zone gains new deployment perks in the latest update, damn it's fun

    Valve continues to update Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Danger Zone, with the latest update adding in some of the teased deployment perks.

    As a reminder, the last update to Danger Zone (the Battle Royale-like mode for CS:GO) overhauled the game in a number of ways. One of them is how you pick a special perk before you deploy, to get a special item like boots to make you jump high (love them). This update adds in Ballistic Shield, Firebombs and C4 as options with more to come like Drone Pilot and ways to get extra money.

Software: Radiotray-NG, PDF Arranger, Cairo Dock

  • Radiotray-NG – rustic internet radio player
    I’ve written reviews of a couple of internet radio players. Specifically, I was impressed by both odio and Shortwave. The former has an extremely elegant interface. And there’s the prospect that the next major release will be published under an open source license. If you dislike proprietary software, Shortwave is already open source. There are alternatives to odio and Shortwave. Let’s take a gander at Radiotray-NG. You may remember Radio Tray. It was an online radio streaming player that ran in a Linux system tray. Its goal was to have the minimum interface possible, making it very easy to use. Radiotray-NG is a continuation of the discontinued Radio Tray. It seeks to embrace the same philosophy, fixing some of its flaws, and adding a few new features along the way.
  • Graphical PDF Manipulation Tool PDF Arranger 1.2.0 Adds Shortcut Keys, Other Refinements
    PDF Arranger, a PDF-Shuffler fork, was updated to version 1.2.0, and it includes enhancements like shortcut keys, export metadata of first imported PDF, and more. PDF Arranger is a free and open source application for manipulating PDF documents, that can be used to merge, split, rotate and crop PDF documents and reorder their pages, using an interactive user interface. It's a fork of PDF-Shuffler, which hasn't had a release since April, 2012, with Gtk3 and Python 3 support, and various minor new features and bug fixes.
  • Cairo Dock, A Highly Customizable Dock panel for Ubuntu
    The Cairo Dock is an eye-catching and convenient dock interface for your Ubuntu desktop. With its features like multi-docks, launchers, taskbar, and many useful applets, you can advantageously replace it with your default dock panel. The panels can be easily detached from the Cairo dock and used as desktop widgets. You can totally customize the dock by using numerous ready-to-use themes that can be downloaded with a single click. So, if you are looking for a better looking, and much more easily customizable dock panel for your Ubuntu, Cairo Dock is a great choice for you.

OASIS Launches Open Projects Program

As the lines between open source and open standards begin to blur, OASIS is taking steps to create a more transparent and collaborative future for open source and standards development. In line with its vision to transform the open source and standards world,, the nonprofit consortium has launched Open Projects. The program empowers communities to develop what they choose–APIs, code, specifications, reference implementations, guidelines– in one place, under open source licenses, with a path to recognition in global policy and procurement. As part of the program announcement, OASIS is launching the first two Open Projects – Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) and OpenDocument Format (ODF) Advocacy. Read more Also: OASIS Introduces Open Projects Program to Bridge Open Source and Standards Development

Kernel: Linux 5.2, EXT4 and ARM64

  • Linux 5.2 Staging Adds New Subsystem/Drivers Yet Is 111k Lines of Code Lighter
    Linus Torvalds happily pulled in the staging subsystem updates today for the Linux 5.2 kernel. While new functionality was added to staging including two new "subsystems", the overall net change for the lines of code is being 111,641 lines of code less.
  • EXT4 Case Insensitive Support Sent In For The Linux 5.2 Kernel
    The EXT4 case-insensitive directories / file-name lookups were sent in yesterday for the mainline Linux 5.2 kernel. As covered in that aforelinked article, the case-insensitive file-name look-up support works on a per-directory basis and can be setup by flipping on the +F inode attribute on an empty directory. The functionality relies upon Unicode 12.1 case handling and will preserve the actual case of the directory/filename on-disk. This functionality is specific to the EXT4 file-system driver itself although the Unicode code is entering a common area of the file-system kernel code.
  • ARM64 To Finally Broadcast Its Spectre State Via Sysfs, Prep For Neoverse & SVE2
    Longtime Linux kernel developer Will Deacon sent in the 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64) architecture changes on Monday for the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel.

Android Leftovers

