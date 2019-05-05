GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment Gets Second and Final Point Release, Update Now
Coming a month after the first point release, GNOME 3.32.2 is here to add a final touch of bug and security fixes, miscellaneous improvements, and translation updates to various of GNOME's core apps and components. Being a stability release, GNOME 3.32.2 is recommended to all users running the latest GNOME 3.32 desktop environment.
"Another month, another bugfix release. GNOME 3.32.2 is now available. This is a stable release in the 3.32 series, all distributions shipping GNOME 3.32 are encouraged to upgrade," said Abderrahim Kitouni on behalf of the GNOME Release Team. "The [GNOME] 3.32 Flatpak runtimes on Flathub have been updated as well."
