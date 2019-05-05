Kernel: Linux 5.2, EXT4 and ARM64
Linux 5.2 Staging Adds New Subsystem/Drivers Yet Is 111k Lines of Code Lighter
Linus Torvalds happily pulled in the staging subsystem updates today for the Linux 5.2 kernel. While new functionality was added to staging including two new "subsystems", the overall net change for the lines of code is being 111,641 lines of code less.
EXT4 Case Insensitive Support Sent In For The Linux 5.2 Kernel
The EXT4 case-insensitive directories / file-name lookups were sent in yesterday for the mainline Linux 5.2 kernel.
As covered in that aforelinked article, the case-insensitive file-name look-up support works on a per-directory basis and can be setup by flipping on the +F inode attribute on an empty directory. The functionality relies upon Unicode 12.1 case handling and will preserve the actual case of the directory/filename on-disk. This functionality is specific to the EXT4 file-system driver itself although the Unicode code is entering a common area of the file-system kernel code.
ARM64 To Finally Broadcast Its Spectre State Via Sysfs, Prep For Neoverse & SVE2
Longtime Linux kernel developer Will Deacon sent in the 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64) architecture changes on Monday for the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel.
