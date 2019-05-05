Graphics: AMD/ROCm, KWin-LowLatency, Android/Vulkan
-
Radeon ROCm 2.4 Released With TensorFlow 2.0 Compatibility, Infinity Fabric Support
AMD on Tuesday released a new version of the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" OpenCL/compute GPU stack with two primary new features.
ROCM 2.4 adds support for TensorFlow 2.0 and is able to support the new features of that update.
Equally exciting is initial support for AMD Infinity Fabric Link for connecting Radeon Instinct MI50/MI60 boards via this Infinity Fabric interconnect technology. Infinity Fabric will become more important moving forward and great to see Radeon ROCm positioning the initial enablement code into this release.
-
KWin-LowLatency: An Effort To Yield Less Stutter & Lower Latency With The KDE Desktop
The kwin-lowlatency project is an independent fork of the KWin window manager / compositor aiming to deliver less stutter and a more responsive KDE desktop experience.
In seeking to address reported "heavy" stuttering and up to 50ms latency problems, KWin-lowlatency has been in development. The work isn't just fixes to be trivially upstreamed but rather a refactoring of the internal code for how KWin paints the screen. KWin currently relies upon a timer that isn't necessarily synchronized with the vblank interval of the display(s) and there are various workarounds to provide a better experience, but those workarounds can introduce input lag.
-
Android Q's ANGLE Offering OpenGL ES On Top Of Vulkan 1.1
With the Google I/O conference happening this week, Android Q Beta 3 was released and it continues furthering along the company's Vulkan adoption.
As outlined back in March, Google has been working to make Vulkan a requirement for all Android Q 64-bit devices and those plans are indeed panning out -- and around Vulkan 1.1 rather than the older 1.0 specifications. For any 32-bit Android devices, Vulkan support will still be treated as optional but the vendors are encouraged to provide support for this high-performance graphics/compute API.
-
