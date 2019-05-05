Fedora: Ultimate Fedora Test, Elections, Kernel 5.1 Test Week, and AskFedora Takes the Proprietary Route
Ultimate Fedora Test | LINUX Unplugged 300
Is Fedora 30 the peak release of this distribution? We put it through the ultimate test, live on the air, and put everything on the line.
Plus Red Hat’s new logo, Dell’s new Linux workstations, and meet a new member of our crew.
Fedora Community Blog: Elections nominations now open
Fedora Community Blog: Kernel 5.1 Test Week 2019-05-13
Check out the new AskFedora [Ed: Fedora pushing proprietary software in AskFedora the same week/day that its official summit has Microsoft's CEO in it. Not good.]
