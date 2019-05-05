Software: Radiotray-NG, PDF Arranger, Cairo Dock Radiotray-NG – rustic internet radio player I’ve written reviews of a couple of internet radio players. Specifically, I was impressed by both odio and Shortwave. The former has an extremely elegant interface. And there’s the prospect that the next major release will be published under an open source license. If you dislike proprietary software, Shortwave is already open source. There are alternatives to odio and Shortwave. Let’s take a gander at Radiotray-NG. You may remember Radio Tray. It was an online radio streaming player that ran in a Linux system tray. Its goal was to have the minimum interface possible, making it very easy to use. Radiotray-NG is a continuation of the discontinued Radio Tray. It seeks to embrace the same philosophy, fixing some of its flaws, and adding a few new features along the way.

Graphical PDF Manipulation Tool PDF Arranger 1.2.0 Adds Shortcut Keys, Other Refinements PDF Arranger, a PDF-Shuffler fork, was updated to version 1.2.0, and it includes enhancements like shortcut keys, export metadata of first imported PDF, and more. PDF Arranger is a free and open source application for manipulating PDF documents, that can be used to merge, split, rotate and crop PDF documents and reorder their pages, using an interactive user interface. It's a fork of PDF-Shuffler, which hasn't had a release since April, 2012, with Gtk3 and Python 3 support, and various minor new features and bug fixes.

Cairo Dock, A Highly Customizable Dock panel for Ubuntu The Cairo Dock is an eye-catching and convenient dock interface for your Ubuntu desktop. With its features like multi-docks, launchers, taskbar, and many useful applets, you can advantageously replace it with your default dock panel. The panels can be easily detached from the Cairo dock and used as desktop widgets. You can totally customize the dock by using numerous ready-to-use themes that can be downloaded with a single click. So, if you are looking for a better looking, and much more easily customizable dock panel for your Ubuntu, Cairo Dock is a great choice for you.

OASIS Launches Open Projects Program As the lines between open source and open standards begin to blur, OASIS is taking steps to create a more transparent and collaborative future for open source and standards development. In line with its vision to transform the open source and standards world,, the nonprofit consortium has launched Open Projects. The program empowers communities to develop what they choose–APIs, code, specifications, reference implementations, guidelines– in one place, under open source licenses, with a path to recognition in global policy and procurement. As part of the program announcement, OASIS is launching the first two Open Projects – Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) and OpenDocument Format (ODF) Advocacy. Also: OASIS Introduces Open Projects Program to Bridge Open Source and Standards Development