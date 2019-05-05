Programming: Travis, C++, Python, Kotlin, SCCS, Rust
-
Shared values of Travis CI and snaps enhance integration confidence for developers [Ed: Canonical is pushing Microsoft Github today]
Travis CI is a hosted, distributed continuous integration (CI) service used to build and test software projects hosted on GitHub, and free for anyone working on open source projects. Often regarded as the home of open source testing, Travis CI enables developers to automate their build without the need to set up their own servers. At GitHub’s Satellite London event in 2017, members of the Travis CI team met with Canonical to talk snaps. Since then, conversations have progressed to how users build and test their snaps with Travis CI central to the CI process.
Josh Kalderimis (Head of Product) and María de Antón (Product Manager) from Travis CI attended the Snapcraft Summit in London to discuss how snaps and Travis CI integration tools share a similar mission. “We also built our platform with an open source nature, and we are all about testing simplicity. A lot of what we want to offer developers is how to do tasks without repetition – in essence, improve the developer experience. That is exactly what snaps are aiming to achieve” explained Josh.
-
Top 25 Best Free Python Web Framework Software To Use In 2019
In the era of dynamic web development, Python is a high-level object-oriented programming (OOP) language which is understandable to both machine and people. The focal area of the formation of this programme is the developer’s readability. Here, they emphasize the labor of the programmers rather than the labor of computer. To commence development with python, you will feel the necessity to have a framework to code. Based on the intricacy of the development application, the amount of time -consuming, the tasks or computations to simplify, the compilation features- Python Web Framework is gaining acceptance.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: x13binary 1.1.39-2
An updated x13binary package 1.1.39-2 of the X-13ARIMA-SEATS program by the US Census Bureau (with upstream release 1.1.39) is now on CRAN, pretty much exactly two years after the previous release 1.1.39-1.
-
Next C++ workshop: Binary Trees, 9 May at 18:00 UTC
Boost your C++ skills with the help of LibreOffice developers! We?re running regular workshops which focus on a specific topic, and are accompanied by a real-time IRC meeting. For the next one, the topic is Binary Trees. Start by watching this presentation:
-
EuroPython 2019: Early-bird ticket sales
-
Kotlin Is Google’s Favorite Programming Language For Android App Development
-
Google I/O 2019: Empowering developers to build the best experiences on Android + Play
-
“Python Workout” is Manning’s Deal of the Day!
-
How to Create and Serve Zipfiles from Django
-
This Week in Rust 285
-
Looking up a hash table library for caching in the 3scale Istio adapter
In the end, we chose to go with the “concurrent-map” implementation and roll our own caching structure around this map. It outperformed the others consistently and in every area for the use case we provided.
The additional features this implementation provides are minimal, but this is likely all we will need, with some additional sugar provided by a wrapper. It is in widely used and has plenty of contributors, with a nice simple API.
We hope that, upon completion, we can then benchmark the finished module against the other implementations, to see if this decision was correct and to analyze and learn from the cost of rolling our own, both in terms of time spent and performance as opposed to using something off the shelf.
-
CSSC-1.4.1 released
I'm pleased to announce the release of GNU CSSC, version 1.4.1. This is a stable release. The previous stable release was 1.4.0.
Stable releases of CSSC are available from https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/cssc/. Development releases and release candidates are available from https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/cssc/.
CSSC ("Compatibly Stupid Source Control") is the GNU project's replacement for the traditional Unix SCCS suite. It aims for full compatibility, including precise nuances of behaviour, support for all command-line options, and in most cases bug-for-bug compatibility. CSSC comes with an extensive automated test suite.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 565 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Radiotray-NG, PDF Arranger, Cairo Dock
OASIS Launches Open Projects Program
As the lines between open source and open standards begin to blur, OASIS is taking steps to create a more transparent and collaborative future for open source and standards development. In line with its vision to transform the open source and standards world,, the nonprofit consortium has launched Open Projects. The program empowers communities to develop what they choose–APIs, code, specifications, reference implementations, guidelines– in one place, under open source licenses, with a path to recognition in global policy and procurement. As part of the program announcement, OASIS is launching the first two Open Projects – Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) and OpenDocument Format (ODF) Advocacy. Also: OASIS Introduces Open Projects Program to Bridge Open Source and Standards Development
Kernel: Linux 5.2, EXT4 and ARM64
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 27 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 5 min ago
1 day 29 min ago
1 day 32 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago