Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming: Travis, C++, Python, Kotlin, SCCS, Rust

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 8th of May 2019 06:31:26 PM Filed under
Development
  • Shared values of Travis CI and snaps enhance integration confidence for developers [Ed: Canonical is pushing Microsoft Github today]

    Travis CI is a hosted, distributed continuous integration (CI) service used to build and test software projects hosted on GitHub, and free for anyone working on open source projects. Often regarded as the home of open source testing, Travis CI enables developers to automate their build without the need to set up their own servers. At GitHub’s Satellite London event in 2017, members of the Travis CI team met with Canonical to talk snaps. Since then, conversations have progressed to how users build and test their snaps with Travis CI central to the CI process.

    Josh Kalderimis (Head of Product) and María de Antón (Product Manager) from Travis CI attended the Snapcraft Summit in London to discuss how snaps and Travis CI integration tools share a similar mission. “We also built our platform with an open source nature, and we are all about testing simplicity. A lot of what we want to offer developers is how to do tasks without repetition – in essence, improve the developer experience. That is exactly what snaps are aiming to achieve” explained Josh.

  • Top 25 Best Free Python Web Framework Software To Use In 2019

    In the era of dynamic web development, Python is a high-level object-oriented programming (OOP) language which is understandable to both machine and people. The focal area of the formation of this programme is the developer’s readability. Here, they emphasize the labor of the programmers rather than the labor of computer. To commence development with python, you will feel the necessity to have a framework to code. Based on the intricacy of the development application, the amount of time -consuming, the tasks or computations to simplify, the compilation features- Python Web Framework is gaining acceptance.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: x13binary 1.1.39-2

    An updated x13binary package 1.1.39-2 of the X-13ARIMA-SEATS program by the US Census Bureau (with upstream release 1.1.39) is now on CRAN, pretty much exactly two years after the previous release 1.1.39-1.

  • Next C++ workshop: Binary Trees, 9 May at 18:00 UTC

    Boost your C++ skills with the help of LibreOffice developers! We?re running regular workshops which focus on a specific topic, and are accompanied by a real-time IRC meeting. For the next one, the topic is Binary Trees. Start by watching this presentation:

  • EuroPython 2019: Early-bird ticket sales
  • Kotlin Is Google’s Favorite Programming Language For Android App Development
  • Google I/O 2019: Empowering developers to build the best experiences on Android + Play
  • “Python Workout” is Manning’s Deal of the Day!
  • How to Create and Serve Zipfiles from Django
  • This Week in Rust 285
  • Looking up a hash table library for caching in the 3scale Istio adapter

    In the end, we chose to go with the “concurrent-map” implementation and roll our own caching structure around this map. It outperformed the others consistently and in every area for the use case we provided.

    The additional features this implementation provides are minimal, but this is likely all we will need, with some additional sugar provided by a wrapper. It is in widely used and has plenty of contributors, with a nice simple API.

    We hope that, upon completion, we can then benchmark the finished module against the other implementations, to see if this decision was correct and to analyze and learn from the cost of rolling our own, both in terms of time spent and performance as opposed to using something off the shelf.

  • CSSC-1.4.1 released

    I'm pleased to announce the release of GNU CSSC, version 1.4.1. This is a stable release. The previous stable release was 1.4.0.

    Stable releases of CSSC are available from https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/cssc/. Development releases and release candidates are available from https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/cssc/.

    CSSC ("Compatibly Stupid Source Control") is the GNU project's replacement for the traditional Unix SCCS suite. It aims for full compatibility, including precise nuances of behaviour, support for all command-line options, and in most cases bug-for-bug compatibility. CSSC comes with an extensive automated test suite.

»

More in Tux Machines

Software: Radiotray-NG, PDF Arranger, Cairo Dock

  • Radiotray-NG – rustic internet radio player
    I’ve written reviews of a couple of internet radio players. Specifically, I was impressed by both odio and Shortwave. The former has an extremely elegant interface. And there’s the prospect that the next major release will be published under an open source license. If you dislike proprietary software, Shortwave is already open source. There are alternatives to odio and Shortwave. Let’s take a gander at Radiotray-NG. You may remember Radio Tray. It was an online radio streaming player that ran in a Linux system tray. Its goal was to have the minimum interface possible, making it very easy to use. Radiotray-NG is a continuation of the discontinued Radio Tray. It seeks to embrace the same philosophy, fixing some of its flaws, and adding a few new features along the way.
  • Graphical PDF Manipulation Tool PDF Arranger 1.2.0 Adds Shortcut Keys, Other Refinements
    PDF Arranger, a PDF-Shuffler fork, was updated to version 1.2.0, and it includes enhancements like shortcut keys, export metadata of first imported PDF, and more. PDF Arranger is a free and open source application for manipulating PDF documents, that can be used to merge, split, rotate and crop PDF documents and reorder their pages, using an interactive user interface. It's a fork of PDF-Shuffler, which hasn't had a release since April, 2012, with Gtk3 and Python 3 support, and various minor new features and bug fixes.
  • Cairo Dock, A Highly Customizable Dock panel for Ubuntu
    The Cairo Dock is an eye-catching and convenient dock interface for your Ubuntu desktop. With its features like multi-docks, launchers, taskbar, and many useful applets, you can advantageously replace it with your default dock panel. The panels can be easily detached from the Cairo dock and used as desktop widgets. You can totally customize the dock by using numerous ready-to-use themes that can be downloaded with a single click. So, if you are looking for a better looking, and much more easily customizable dock panel for your Ubuntu, Cairo Dock is a great choice for you.

OASIS Launches Open Projects Program

As the lines between open source and open standards begin to blur, OASIS is taking steps to create a more transparent and collaborative future for open source and standards development. In line with its vision to transform the open source and standards world,, the nonprofit consortium has launched Open Projects. The program empowers communities to develop what they choose–APIs, code, specifications, reference implementations, guidelines– in one place, under open source licenses, with a path to recognition in global policy and procurement. As part of the program announcement, OASIS is launching the first two Open Projects – Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) and OpenDocument Format (ODF) Advocacy. Read more Also: OASIS Introduces Open Projects Program to Bridge Open Source and Standards Development

Kernel: Linux 5.2, EXT4 and ARM64

  • Linux 5.2 Staging Adds New Subsystem/Drivers Yet Is 111k Lines of Code Lighter
    Linus Torvalds happily pulled in the staging subsystem updates today for the Linux 5.2 kernel. While new functionality was added to staging including two new "subsystems", the overall net change for the lines of code is being 111,641 lines of code less.
  • EXT4 Case Insensitive Support Sent In For The Linux 5.2 Kernel
    The EXT4 case-insensitive directories / file-name lookups were sent in yesterday for the mainline Linux 5.2 kernel. As covered in that aforelinked article, the case-insensitive file-name look-up support works on a per-directory basis and can be setup by flipping on the +F inode attribute on an empty directory. The functionality relies upon Unicode 12.1 case handling and will preserve the actual case of the directory/filename on-disk. This functionality is specific to the EXT4 file-system driver itself although the Unicode code is entering a common area of the file-system kernel code.
  • ARM64 To Finally Broadcast Its Spectre State Via Sysfs, Prep For Neoverse & SVE2
    Longtime Linux kernel developer Will Deacon sent in the 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64) architecture changes on Monday for the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6