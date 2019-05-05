today's howtos
How To Install Invoice Ninja on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
How to Upgrade from RHEL 7 to RHEL 8
How to use advanced rsync for large Linux backups
Install Discourse Forum Software on Ubuntu 18.04 Server Without Docker
Ansible Sample Exam for EX407
Upgrading ubuntu 18.10 to ubuntu 19.04
Download and install Factory images on Google Pixel 3a / 3a XL
KDE: Krita 4.2.0 Alpha, Manjaro 19 KDE Alpha, and Project Trident
Linux and Linux Foundation: Linux Kernel 5.2, Chromium Embedded Framework and AGL
D9VK sees a first actual release for getting Direct3D 9 games running on Vulkan with Wine
D9VK, the project based on DXVK to provide Vulkan for running Direct3D 9 games in Wine has an actual release now. It's come along very quickly, with quite a number of games now actually running and faster than with the normal Wine so it's obviously quite impressive. If/when it gets merged with DXVK, this could really help Steam Play too which is another exciting point about it.
Latest Grove add-on for the Pi includes RISC-V NPU for edge AI duty
Neural acceleration chips seem to be everywhere these days — built into SoCs such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 or available in acceleration chips built on to add-on boards, such as Google’s Edge TPU chip found on its Coral Dev Board or Aaeon’s Intel/Movidius Myriad X-based AI Core X M.2 and mini-PCIe modules. Now, Seeed has opened pre-orders for a Grove AI HAT for Edge Computing add-on for the Raspberry Pi equipped with a dual-core, Kendryte K210 (translated) RISC-V processor designed to assist the Pi in accelerating AI inference on the edge.
