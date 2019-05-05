Games: D9VK, Midnightmare Teddy, WINE and Endless
-
D9VK Sees Inaugural Release For Running Direct3D 9 Games On Vulkan
D9VK, the project based on DXVK and providing a Direct3D 9 to Vulkan translation layer, has tagged its first release for this promising project to assist those wanting to enjoy older D3D9 Windows games via Wine/Proton.
D9VK is based on the well known DXVK effort and isn't to be confused with the previous VK9 effort for mapping Direct3D 9 to Vulkan. With the just-tagged D9VK 0.10, "a large amount" of Direct3D 9 games should be running fairly well. D9VK is supporting a lot of Shader Model 2/3 titles while Shader Model 1 and fixed function support is still a work-in-progress.
-
Midnightmare Teddy - A Shooter Game For Linux
Another game review today. It’s Midnightmare Teddy! Available on flathub for all versions of Linux is a casual lightweight shooter game for kids and families. The game is cute and centers around a teddy who might be having a nightmare dreaming. You must help teddy get rid of all those evil toys or they kill you.
-
Mixed thoughts
My daughter had been sad because, on her desktop, the Steam client running on WINE was not working properly. That was a problem because one of her favorite games is a Windows-only game that could only be played with WINE... Not even Proton could run the game.
Well, I ran the Steam client in WINE and the issue was rectified. Now my daughter can play her game after a long wait.
-
Endless Is Now Trying To Teach Kids To Program With Linux Games
Endless Computers, the startup that has been heavy contributors to GNOME among other open-source projects as part of their endeavor for selling low-cost computers in developing countries powered by their own Linux distribution and recently began offering a $299 laptop to teach kids to code is now hoping to motivate more kids to get involved with programming through Linux games.
-
