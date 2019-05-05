ExTiX 19.5, Build 190508, with LXQt 0.14.1, Kodi 19 “Matrix”, Refracta Snapshot, Nvidia 418.74 and kernel 5.1.0-exton
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 19.5 LXQt/Kodi Live DVD. (The previous LXQt version was 19.1.2 from 190102). The best thing with ExTiX 19.5 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! As an alternative to LXQt you can run Kodi 19 ALPHA1 Matrix . Just start Kodi like any other program while logged in to the LXQt Desktop as the ordinary user live. I have enabled a few addons in Kodi. Most important the Netflix addon. One other very good thing with this version of ExTiX is that it is quite light. The ISO file is of only 1220 MB, which means that you can run the system superfast from RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 2 or Advanced options… >> load to RAM.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 635 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE: Krita 4.2.0 Alpha, Manjaro 19 KDE Alpha, and Project Trident
Linux and Linux Foundation: Linux Kernel 5.2, Chromium Embedded Framework and AGL
D9VK sees a first actual release for getting Direct3D 9 games running on Vulkan with Wine
D9VK, the project based on DXVK to provide Vulkan for running Direct3D 9 games in Wine has an actual release now. It's come along very quickly, with quite a number of games now actually running and faster than with the normal Wine so it's obviously quite impressive. If/when it gets merged with DXVK, this could really help Steam Play too which is another exciting point about it.
Latest Grove add-on for the Pi includes RISC-V NPU for edge AI duty
Neural acceleration chips seem to be everywhere these days — built into SoCs such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 or available in acceleration chips built on to add-on boards, such as Google’s Edge TPU chip found on its Coral Dev Board or Aaeon’s Intel/Movidius Myriad X-based AI Core X M.2 and mini-PCIe modules. Now, Seeed has opened pre-orders for a Grove AI HAT for Edge Computing add-on for the Raspberry Pi equipped with a dual-core, Kendryte K210 (translated) RISC-V processor designed to assist the Pi in accelerating AI inference on the edge.
Recent comments
5 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
1 day 29 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago