ExTiX 19.5, Build 190508, with LXQt 0.14.1, Kodi 19 “Matrix”, Refracta Snapshot, Nvidia 418.74 and kernel 5.1.0-exton

I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 19.5 LXQt/Kodi Live DVD. (The previous LXQt version was 19.1.2 from 190102). The best thing with ExTiX 19.5 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! As an alternative to LXQt you can run Kodi 19 ALPHA1 Matrix . Just start Kodi like any other program while logged in to the LXQt Desktop as the ordinary user live. I have enabled a few addons in Kodi. Most important the Netflix addon. One other very good thing with this version of ExTiX is that it is quite light. The ISO file is of only 1220 MB, which means that you can run the system superfast from RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 2 or Advanced options… >> load to RAM.

KDE: Krita 4.2.0 Alpha, Manjaro 19 KDE Alpha, and Project Trident

  • Krita 4.2.0-alpha Released
    We’re on track to release Krita 4.2.0  this month, and today we’re releasing the alpha!
  • Manjaro 19 KDE Alpha Run Through
    In this video, we look at Manjaro 19 KDE-DEv 19.05.05, also known as Manjaro 19 Alpha.
  • TrueOS/FreeBSD-based Project Trident 19.04 Available
    Project Trident version 19.04 (based on TrueOS 19.04) is now available! If you experience an update error (code 150) before any packages are downloaded, please delete all Qt4 packages from your system before trying again: sudo pkg remove qt4-corelib This appears to be caused by a bug in pkg regarding the removal of flavor(s) from a package repo, and removing the Qt4 packages beforehand will allow the update procedures to work once again....

Linux and Linux Foundation: Linux Kernel 5.2, Chromium Embedded Framework and AGL

  • Networking Changes For Linux 5.2 Bring New Realtek Driver But No WireGuard
    David Miller sent in the networking subsystem changes on Tuesday night for the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel. There are some notable network changes for Linux 5.2, but sadly one feature didn't make it at least as part of this pull request... WireGuard still hasn't been queued for the mainline Linux kernel. Following the new WireGuard revision sent out for review in March there was some hope we could see this secure network tunnel finally merged for Linux 5.2, but it's not part of this networking pull.
  • Next-Gen AMD EPYC Changes To EDAC Driver Sent In For Linux 5.2 Kernel
    The notable change with the "EDAC" changes for Linux 5.2 comes down to the "Zen 2" support for the new AMD EPYC processors launching later this year. EDAC is for the kernel's subsystem of Error Detection And Correction device support to allow the collecting and reporting of events pertaining to ECC memory and other errors. With the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel, the EDAC feature pull adds in the Zen 2 support patches we originally wrote about back in February.
  • CEF on Wayland upstreamed
    CEF (Chromium Embedded Framework) provides a simple framework for embedded browser/web functionality in your application. It is built on top of Chromium and mitigates the issue of a fast-changing Chromium API with stable APIs. Over the past few years, Collabora has been involved in a number of customer projects to port/embed CEF on their platforms. One of the major projects related to this was to port CEF on Wayland. To give some background (see previous blog), Chromium supports multiple backends with its Ozone layer abstraction. Once Chromium is built with Ozone enabled, a specific backend (e.g Wayland, Headless, X11) can be chosen at runtime.
  • When x86 CPU Stacks Overflow, They Will Now Be More Pronounced With Linux 5.2+
    While the x86 IRQ changes to the Linux kernel during the merge window periods don't tend to be too interesting for end-users, there is a pleasant change introduced with the Linux 5.2 kernel. Beginning with Linux 5.2, should your system(s) encounter any low-level stack overflows on x86-based processors, they should now be more "clear-cut faults/crashes" as opposed to experiencing silent memory corruption and sporadic failures. This is more useful to those that may be more ambitiously testing the Linux Git code but at least now if anything goes awry, it will be much quicker to spot problems as opposed to potentially odd behavior creeping in with time.
  • Linux Foundation’s Open Source Automotive Software Project Takes Off
     

    So far, AGL has deployed open-source software for instrument clusters, heads-up displays, and telematics. The organization’s software first appeared in the 2017 Toyota Camry but is now “shipping in millions of cars,” including other Toyota models and Mercedes vans.  

    Cauchy says the next step is vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) applications that could connect cars to smart cities and smart grids. “We’re seeing large companies looking at open source as a way to improve the development process, time to market, and rapid innovation,” he continues. “They can focus on things that matter, things common to everyone.”

D9VK sees a first actual release for getting Direct3D 9 games running on Vulkan with Wine

D9VK, the project based on DXVK to provide Vulkan for running Direct3D 9 games in Wine has an actual release now. It's come along very quickly, with quite a number of games now actually running and faster than with the normal Wine so it's obviously quite impressive. If/when it gets merged with DXVK, this could really help Steam Play too which is another exciting point about it. Read more

Latest Grove add-on for the Pi includes RISC-V NPU for edge AI duty

Neural acceleration chips seem to be everywhere these days — built into SoCs such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 or available in acceleration chips built on to add-on boards, such as Google’s Edge TPU chip found on its Coral Dev Board or Aaeon’s Intel/Movidius Myriad X-based AI Core X M.2 and mini-PCIe modules. Now, Seeed has opened pre-orders for a Grove AI HAT for Edge Computing add-on for the Raspberry Pi equipped with a dual-core, Kendryte K210 (translated) RISC-V processor designed to assist the Pi in accelerating AI inference on the edge. Read more

