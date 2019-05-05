Linux and Linux Foundation: Linux Kernel 5.2, Chromium Embedded Framework and AGL
David Miller sent in the networking subsystem changes on Tuesday night for the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel.
There are some notable network changes for Linux 5.2, but sadly one feature didn't make it at least as part of this pull request... WireGuard still hasn't been queued for the mainline Linux kernel. Following the new WireGuard revision sent out for review in March there was some hope we could see this secure network tunnel finally merged for Linux 5.2, but it's not part of this networking pull.
The notable change with the "EDAC" changes for Linux 5.2 comes down to the "Zen 2" support for the new AMD EPYC processors launching later this year.
EDAC is for the kernel's subsystem of Error Detection And Correction device support to allow the collecting and reporting of events pertaining to ECC memory and other errors. With the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel, the EDAC feature pull adds in the Zen 2 support patches we originally wrote about back in February.
CEF (Chromium Embedded Framework) provides a simple framework for embedded browser/web functionality in your application. It is built on top of Chromium and mitigates the issue of a fast-changing Chromium API with stable APIs.
Over the past few years, Collabora has been involved in a number of customer projects to port/embed CEF on their platforms. One of the major projects related to this was to port CEF on Wayland.
To give some background (see previous blog), Chromium supports multiple backends with its Ozone layer abstraction. Once Chromium is built with Ozone enabled, a specific backend (e.g Wayland, Headless, X11) can be chosen at runtime.
While the x86 IRQ changes to the Linux kernel during the merge window periods don't tend to be too interesting for end-users, there is a pleasant change introduced with the Linux 5.2 kernel.
Beginning with Linux 5.2, should your system(s) encounter any low-level stack overflows on x86-based processors, they should now be more "clear-cut faults/crashes" as opposed to experiencing silent memory corruption and sporadic failures. This is more useful to those that may be more ambitiously testing the Linux Git code but at least now if anything goes awry, it will be much quicker to spot problems as opposed to potentially odd behavior creeping in with time.
So far, AGL has deployed open-source software for instrument clusters, heads-up displays, and telematics. The organization’s software first appeared in the 2017 Toyota Camry but is now “shipping in millions of cars,” including other Toyota models and Mercedes vans.
Cauchy says the next step is vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) applications that could connect cars to smart cities and smart grids. “We’re seeing large companies looking at open source as a way to improve the development process, time to market, and rapid innovation,” he continues. “They can focus on things that matter, things common to everyone.”
D9VK sees a first actual release for getting Direct3D 9 games running on Vulkan with Wine
D9VK, the project based on DXVK to provide Vulkan for running Direct3D 9 games in Wine has an actual release now.
It's come along very quickly, with quite a number of games now actually running and faster than with the normal Wine so it's obviously quite impressive. If/when it gets merged with DXVK, this could really help Steam Play too which is another exciting point about it.
Latest Grove add-on for the Pi includes RISC-V NPU for edge AI duty
Neural acceleration chips seem to be everywhere these days — built into SoCs such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 or available in acceleration chips built on to add-on boards, such as Google’s Edge TPU chip found on its Coral Dev Board or Aaeon’s Intel/Movidius Myriad X-based AI Core X M.2 and mini-PCIe modules. Now, Seeed has opened pre-orders for a Grove AI HAT for Edge Computing add-on for the Raspberry Pi equipped with a dual-core, Kendryte K210 (translated) RISC-V processor designed to assist the Pi in accelerating AI inference on the edge.
GNOME: GDA 5.2.9 Released, Molly de Blanc Gets Involved, Microsoft Promotion and Meson Docs
GDA is the GNOME Data Access library, able you to use GObject like API to access database provides like PostgreSQL, SQLite and MySQL, among others like JDBC, running queries and get data in data models for your application use.
April was a very exciting month for my free software life. Namely, I switched jobs, sadly leaving the FSF and excitedly starting at the GNOME Foundation. No one was mean to me in April, which is exciting as always.
[...]
Started at the GNOME Foundation as the Strategic Initiatives Manager!
Attended and tables at Linux Fest Northwest on behalf of GNOME.
Failed to determine if I want to pronounce the “g” in GNOME.
Of elitists and laypeople [Ed: Accusing technical GNU/Linux users of "Elitism" while using Microsoft stuff on the platform]
I frankly don’t know the answer to the posed question, but I do know an analogy that prompted me to write this blog post. I am a humble contributor to the GNOME Project, chiefly as translator for Esperanto, but also miniscule bits and bobs here and there. GNOME faces a similar problem with detractors: They have their complaints about systemd, customisability, missing power user features, themes breaking, and so forth. And I’m sure they have some valid points, but GNOME remains the default desktop environment on many distributions, and many people use and love GNOME as I do.
These detractors often run some heavily customised Arch Linux system with some unintuitive-but-efficient window manager, and don’t have any editor other than Vim installed. Or in other words: They run a system that the vast majority of people could not and do not want to use.
And I understand these people, because in one aspect of my digital life, I have been one of them. For at least two years, I ran Spacemacs as my primary editor. For a while I even did my e-mail through that program, and I loved it. Kind of. Sure, everything was customisable, and the keyboard shortcuts were magically fast, but the mental overhead of using that program was slowly grinding me down. Some menial task that I do infrequently would turn out to involve a non-intuitive sequence of keys that you just simply need to know, and I would spend far too long on figuring that out. Or I would accidentally open Vim inside of the Emacs terminal emulator, and :q would be sent to Emacs instead of the emulator. Sure, if you know enough Emacs wizardry, you could easily escape this situation, but that’s the point, isn’t it? The wizardry involved takes effort that I don’t always want to put in, even if I know that it pays off. Kind of.
These days I use VSCodium, a Free Software version of Visual Studio Code. I like it well enough for a multitude of reasons, but mainly because the mental overhead of using this editor is a lot lower. Even so, is Emacs a better editor? Probably. If I could be bothered to maintain my Emacs wizarding skills, I am fairly certain that it would be the perfect editor. But that’s a big if. So that’s why I settle for VSCodium. And the same line of reasoning can be extended to why I use and love GNOME.
On the Meson manual crowdfunding page it is mentioned that the end result can not be put under a fully free license. Several people have said that they "don't believe such a law could exist" or words to that effect. This blog post is an attempt to to explain the issue in English as all available text about the case is in Finnish. As a disclaimer: I'm not a lawyer, the following is not legal advice, there is no guarantee, even that any of the information below is factual.
To get started we need to go back in time a fair bit and look at disaster relief funds. In Finland you must obtain a permit from the police in order to gather money for general charitable causes. This permit has strict requirements. The idea is that you can't just start a fundraising, take people's money and pocket it, instead the money must provably go to the cause it was raised for. The way the law is written is that a donation to charity is done without getting "something tangible" in return. Roughly if you give someone money and get a physical item in return, it is considered a sales transaction. If you give money to someone and in return get a general feeling of making the world better in some way, that is considered a donation. The former is governed by laws of commerce, the latter by laws of charity fundraising.
A few years ago there was a project to create a book to teach people Swedish. The project is page is here, but it is all in Finnish so it's probably not useful to most readers. They had a crowdfunding project to finish the project with all the usual perks. One of the goals of the crowdfunding was to make the book freely distributable after publishing. This is not unlike funding feature work on FOSS projects works.
