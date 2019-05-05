Security: IPFire 2.23, Updates, Mozilla Recovering and More
-
IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 131 has been updated
I would like to let you know that we have updated the latest Core Update in the testing branch. Some bugs have been found and fixed because of the help of you, but now you need to make sure that they are also fixed on your systems.
-
Security updates for Wednesday
-
Firefox issues fixes for extensions problem
-
Commvault Extends Comprehensive Data Recovery Support to Nutanix Files 3.5
-
BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Unix & Linux 10.2 Introduces Fine-Grained Policy Control Over Privileged Access
-
Retefe banking trojan returns, takes aim at both Windows and Mac
A banking trojan named Retefe that targeted Austria, Sweden and Switzerland, routing online banking traffic through a proxy instead of the usual Web injects that other trojans use, has made a comeback, with more regular attacks on Swiss and German victims in April, the security firm Proofpoint claims.
In a blog post,the company said the trojan now had a version which worked on Windows and one that could attack macOS. When Retefe first appeared it was delivered using a zipped JavaScript file or within Microsoft Word documents.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 644 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE: Krita 4.2.0 Alpha, Manjaro 19 KDE Alpha, and Project Trident
Linux and Linux Foundation: Linux Kernel 5.2, Chromium Embedded Framework and AGL
D9VK sees a first actual release for getting Direct3D 9 games running on Vulkan with Wine
D9VK, the project based on DXVK to provide Vulkan for running Direct3D 9 games in Wine has an actual release now. It's come along very quickly, with quite a number of games now actually running and faster than with the normal Wine so it's obviously quite impressive. If/when it gets merged with DXVK, this could really help Steam Play too which is another exciting point about it.
Latest Grove add-on for the Pi includes RISC-V NPU for edge AI duty
Neural acceleration chips seem to be everywhere these days — built into SoCs such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 or available in acceleration chips built on to add-on boards, such as Google’s Edge TPU chip found on its Coral Dev Board or Aaeon’s Intel/Movidius Myriad X-based AI Core X M.2 and mini-PCIe modules. Now, Seeed has opened pre-orders for a Grove AI HAT for Edge Computing add-on for the Raspberry Pi equipped with a dual-core, Kendryte K210 (translated) RISC-V processor designed to assist the Pi in accelerating AI inference on the edge.
Recent comments
5 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
1 day 29 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago