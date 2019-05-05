Software: 17 Best Free Project Management Tools and Release of Vivaldi Browser 2.5
-
17 Best Free Project Management Tools for You
Whether you are a single user with many tasks, a startup company, or an already established business looking for an efficient way to plan your workflow and organize your projects, there are several project management tools you can use to get work done.
They are modern, easy to manage, and best of all, easy to get up to speed with if you’re a newcomer to project management.
Here is our list of the best project management tools you can use to increase your productivity and that of your team for free.
-
Browse with full color: Vivaldi browser enables Razer Chroma
Today, we launch Vivaldi 2.5 which brings a first-of-its kind integration with Razer Chroma, the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices. With this unique integration, you’ll enjoy a thrilling and immersive browsing experience with lighting effects on Chroma-enabled devices.
It sounds wild, but trust us – it’s fun. And adds another dimension to your browsing altogether.
We’ve also added more customization options in this update where you can adjust the size of Speed Dials and select tabs more easily.
-
Vivaldi Browser 2.5 Released with Razer Chroma Integration
Vivaldi web browser released new stable version 2.5 today with many exciting new features and improvements.
-
Python Programming: wxPython, Scikit-Learn, Bob Belderbos and Julian Sequeira, End of Python 3.4
KDE: Krita 4.2.0 Alpha, Manjaro 19 KDE Alpha, and Project Trident
Linux and Linux Foundation: Linux Kernel 5.2, Chromium Embedded Framework and AGL
D9VK sees a first actual release for getting Direct3D 9 games running on Vulkan with Wine
D9VK, the project based on DXVK to provide Vulkan for running Direct3D 9 games in Wine has an actual release now. It's come along very quickly, with quite a number of games now actually running and faster than with the normal Wine so it's obviously quite impressive. If/when it gets merged with DXVK, this could really help Steam Play too which is another exciting point about it.
