Android Leftovers
Google bringing Smart Reply to all messaging apps in Android Q
How are you liking Android Q Beta 3?
All the new Android Q features announced at Google I/O
Google finally doing gestures "the right way" with Android Q!
[Update: Gone from Beta 3] Android Q brings half-baked dual-SIM support to the Pixel 3
[Update: OTA, 3a images] Android Q Beta 3 is now available, delivers plenty of new features
Android Q's live video captions are pretty awesome. Here's how you'll turn them on
Android Auto facelift unveiled
[Update: Now generally available] All Android 7+ phones are now 2FA security keys for signing into Google
Android Enterprise Recommended program includes 14 Nokia smartphones
Google details Project Mainline: Updating Android modules via Google Play
Google to allow users to pay for Android apps using cash
How to schedule Android text messaging with Do It Later
Hisense H9F Hands-On Review: Android TV Smarts Meets Quantum Display
D9VK sees a first actual release for getting Direct3D 9 games running on Vulkan with Wine
D9VK, the project based on DXVK to provide Vulkan for running Direct3D 9 games in Wine has an actual release now. It's come along very quickly, with quite a number of games now actually running and faster than with the normal Wine so it's obviously quite impressive. If/when it gets merged with DXVK, this could really help Steam Play too which is another exciting point about it.
