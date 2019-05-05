Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi gives you 10 sensors for $40
Seeed’s “Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi” is an RPi HAT aimed at newbies at less than half the price of its Starter Kit for the Pi. The kit has a few less sensors, but adds motion, moisture, and servo.
After seeing our report yesterday on the Grove AI HAT for accelerating AI on the Raspberry Pi, Seeed alerted us to a Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi that touched down in early April without much media coverage. Based on its $9.90 Grove Base HAT for Raspberry Pi, the $39.90 kit is less than half the price of Seeed’s $89.90 GrovePi+ Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi, which is more expensive in part due to using Dexter Industries’ $30 Grove Pi+ add-on for the Raspberry Pi. (Note that Dexter also offers its own, more feature-rich GrovePi+ Starter Kit, which includes an RPi 3 SBC.)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 757 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: OpenStack-cluster-installer in Buster and Derivative Elive
Top 15 Best Search Engines For Linux Users In 2019
Search engines have become ubiquitous with the rapid proliferation of the Internet in carrying out our daily activities. We have begun to rely heavily on the Internet in getting the information that we need in a jiffy. This is why it has become extremely important for us to have in-depth knowledge about these search engines that can come in really handy for people who need it the most in the quickest possible time. Here we explain to you the top 15 best search engines for Linux users. These search engines have been carefully selected after much consideration. Every possible effort has been made in order to present the information in a logical and linear fashion.
Graphics: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD Radeon, Libinput
The New Intel Gallium3D OpenGL Driver Performance Is In Great Shape For Mesa 19.1
With Mesa 19.1 now under its feature freeze, here is a look at how the new Intel "Iris" Gallium3D OpenGL driver is performing for its debut in this next quarterly Mesa feature release. Benchmarks from a Skylake NUC with Intel Iris Pro 580 graphics just wrapped up for looking at the performance of the Intel Gallium3D driver against its existing open-source "i965" Mesa OpenGL driver. The Intel Gallium3D driver is one of the new additions coming with Mesa 19.1. Mesa 19.1.0 should debut around the end of May or June and will feature this Gallium3D driver as an experimental option in place of the default i965 driver, but for Broadwell graphics and newer can be activated via the MESA_LOADER_DRIVER_OVERRIDE=iris environment variable. Intel developers are hoping by the end of 2019 that this Gallium3D driver will be mature enough to enable by default for Broadwell and newer; Haswell and older hardware will continue to be supported by the i965 driver as those older generations of graphics will not be supported by Iris.
Recent comments
1 min ago
23 min 23 sec ago
2 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago