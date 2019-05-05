Programming: Git, Curl, Python, C and More
Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.1
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
Daniel Stenberg: Sometimes I speak
I view myself as primarily a software developer. Perhaps secondary as someone who’s somewhat knowledgeable in networking and is participating in protocol development and discussions. I do not regularly proclaim myself to be a “speaker” or someone who’s even very good at talking in front of people.
Time to wake up and face reality? I’m slowly starting to realize that I’m actually doing more presentations than ever before in my life and I’m enjoying it.
Since October 2015 I’ve done 53 talks and presentations in front of audiences – in ten countries. That’s one presentation done every 25 days on average. (The start date of this count is a little random but it just happens that I started to keep a proper log then.) I’ve talked to huge audiences and to small. I done presentations that were appreciated and I’ve done some that were less successful.
Podcast about Evennia
In the interview, which are run by people from the MUD Coder's Guild (a great initiative!), I talk a bit about the history of Evennia, the text-based multiplayer game engine I'm working on, and go into some various technical aspects of the engine as well. Check it out and support the podcast!
Wing Tips: Renaming Symbols and Attributes in Python Code with Wing Pro's Refactoring Tool
In the previous Wing Tips post we looked at using multiple selections to edit several parts of code at once. As part of that, we briefly mentioned that refactoring is a better approach when renaming a symbol or attribute globally. Let's take a closer look at that now.
Wing Python IDE 7.0.2 - May 8, 2019
Wing 7.0.2 has been released.
Linux C programming tutorial Part 28 - Typedefs
EuroPython 2019: CFP ends on May 12
5 essential values for the DevOps mindset
First Rule of Coding: Don't Panic.
Google Quietly Admits It’s Working On Fuchsia OS During I/O 2019
Webinar: “42 PyCharm Tips and Tricks” with Paul Everitt
PyCharm brings a boatload of IDE features to professional Python development. Want to “level up” and learn productivity boosters? This hands-on, fast-paced webinar, run by Paul Everitt from the PyCharm team, covers tips across all the major product features.
Debian: OpenStack-cluster-installer in Buster and Derivative Elive
Top 15 Best Search Engines For Linux Users In 2019
Search engines have become ubiquitous with the rapid proliferation of the Internet in carrying out our daily activities. We have begun to rely heavily on the Internet in getting the information that we need in a jiffy. This is why it has become extremely important for us to have in-depth knowledge about these search engines that can come in really handy for people who need it the most in the quickest possible time. Here we explain to you the top 15 best search engines for Linux users. These search engines have been carefully selected after much consideration. Every possible effort has been made in order to present the information in a logical and linear fashion.
Graphics: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD Radeon, Libinput
The New Intel Gallium3D OpenGL Driver Performance Is In Great Shape For Mesa 19.1
With Mesa 19.1 now under its feature freeze, here is a look at how the new Intel "Iris" Gallium3D OpenGL driver is performing for its debut in this next quarterly Mesa feature release. Benchmarks from a Skylake NUC with Intel Iris Pro 580 graphics just wrapped up for looking at the performance of the Intel Gallium3D driver against its existing open-source "i965" Mesa OpenGL driver. The Intel Gallium3D driver is one of the new additions coming with Mesa 19.1. Mesa 19.1.0 should debut around the end of May or June and will feature this Gallium3D driver as an experimental option in place of the default i965 driver, but for Broadwell graphics and newer can be activated via the MESA_LOADER_DRIVER_OVERRIDE=iris environment variable. Intel developers are hoping by the end of 2019 that this Gallium3D driver will be mature enough to enable by default for Broadwell and newer; Haswell and older hardware will continue to be supported by the i965 driver as those older generations of graphics will not be supported by Iris.
