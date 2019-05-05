Graphics: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD Radeon, Libinput
The USB Code For Linux 5.2 Sent In With NVIDIA Contributions & More
Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in the USB updates on Wednesday for the Linux 5.2 kernel.
Highlights of the USB changes for this next kernel include:
- The NVIDIA AltMode driver as the newest open-source contribution from the green giant... This driver is for enabling VirtualLink devices when paired with the newest (currently Turing-based) graphics cards sporting USB-C connectors and intended to be used with next-generation VR headsets. There were also related contributions by NVIDIA developers around allowing firmware flashing support with the "CCG" Cypress code they are using as their controller.
Intel OpenCL Linux 19.17.12918 Stack Does Away With Cannonlake Support
Intel released version 19.17.12918 of their OpenCL "NEO" open-source compute runtime stack this week.
With this Intel Compute Runtime 19.17.12918 release, they have updated their LLVM-based Intel graphics compiler, disabled Cannonlake "Gen 10" support in the build by default, and now supports SPIR-V 1.2.
AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q2 for Linux Released
Shipping today is the "Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q2 for Linux" driver package as the newest hybrid driver update for Linux systems with AMD Radeon Pro (and consumer) graphics, aiming to increase performance against NVIDIA Quadro hardware.
In AMD's press communications today, they are talking up higher performance in real-world design workflows, better support for critical design and productivity workflows, and better workstation power. However, it's not immediately clear how well some of these updates translate on the Linux side with some of the mentioned workstation software is Windows-only. Unfortunately we don't have any Radeon Pro hardware for verification of the Linux driver update performance changes, but at least there is this quarterly Linux driver update out today.
Libinput 1.13.2 Released With Better Finger Detection For Apple Touchpads
While "just a point release", libinput 1.13.2 was released today as the newest update to this widely-used X11/Wayland Linux input handling library. With libinput 1.13.2 are two notable fixes.
First up, those using Apple Bluetooth-enabled touchpads will find better finger detection with this update. The Apple Bluetooth touchpads now detect the correct touch size and as such is able to provide more reliable finger detection.
