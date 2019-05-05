Language Selection

Ubuntu 19.10 Release Date & Planned Features

Thursday 9th of May 2019 07:11:04 PM
Ubuntu

The GNOME 3.34 desktop release in September will form the basis of the next Ubuntu release. This update will include new versions of core apps like Nautilus, Evince and Calendar, and may also feature a revamped sound recorder tool.

More details on what’s planned for GNOME 3.34 will be revealed over the coming months.

With Ubuntu firmly settled on its new look, Yaru, expect to see contemplative adjustments here and there, particularly around the “Software” set of icons, Ubuntu Software, Software & Updates, Software Updater, etc.

The experimental Xorg fractional scaling setting which debuted in the Ubuntu 19.04 release may be made more accessible in Eoan, perhaps through a Display > Scale setting in System Settings, perhaps with caveats and caution applied.

Debian: OpenStack-cluster-installer in Buster and Derivative Elive

  • OpenStack-cluster-installer in Buster
    As per the package description and the package name, OCI (OpenStack Cluster Installer) is a software to provision an OpenStack cluster automatically, with a “push button” interface. The OCI package depends on a DHCP server, a PXE (tftp-hpa) boot server, a web server, and a puppet-master. Once computers in the cluster boot for the first time over network (PXE boot), a Debian live system squashfs image is served by OCI (served by Apache), to act as a discovery image. This live system then reports the hardware features of the booted machine back to OCI (CPU, memory, HDDs, network interfaces, etc.). The computers can then be installed with Debian from that live system. During this process, a puppet-agent is configured so that it will connect to the puppet-master of OCI. Uppong first boot, OpenStack services are then installed and configured, depending on the server role in the cluster. OCI is fully packaged in Debian, including all of the Puppet modules and so on. So just doing “apt-get install openstack-cluster-installer” is enough to bring absolutely all dependencies, and no other artifact are needed. This is very important so one only needs a local Debian mirror to install an OpenStack cluster. No external components must be downloaded from internet.
  • ELIVE 3.0.4 STABLE UPDATE
    Elive 3.0 has been updated, and it will probably be the last updated build for the 3.0 release! In the last few months I have been deeply working on the next future versions of Elive, which will support things like Secure Boot and UEFI, with 64bit available builds and based in Debian Buster, all these things are simply… amazing! I hope to make the next beta versions publicly available soon with also including a working installer that will have extra features! I didn’t wanted to publicly announce anything until now because I’m a meticulous perfectionist who wants to verify that most of the things are correctly working before giving any promise.
  • IBM's Red Hat Deal, NuoDB Operator Now Has Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, Krita 4.2.0 Alpha Released, Elive 3.0 Update, UBports Announces Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 and Fedora Kernel 5.1 Test Week Starts Monday
    Elive 3.0 has been updated, and this should be the last update before the 3.0 release.

Top 15 Best Search Engines For Linux Users In 2019

Search engines have become ubiquitous with the rapid proliferation of the Internet in carrying out our daily activities. We have begun to rely heavily on the Internet in getting the information that we need in a jiffy. This is why it has become extremely important for us to have in-depth knowledge about these search engines that can come in really handy for people who need it the most in the quickest possible time. Here we explain to you the top 15 best search engines for Linux users. These search engines have been carefully selected after much consideration. Every possible effort has been made in order to present the information in a logical and linear fashion. Read more

Graphics: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD Radeon, Libinput

  • The USB Code For Linux 5.2 Sent In With NVIDIA Contributions & More
    Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in the USB updates on Wednesday for the Linux 5.2 kernel. Highlights of the USB changes for this next kernel include: - The NVIDIA AltMode driver as the newest open-source contribution from the green giant... This driver is for enabling VirtualLink devices when paired with the newest (currently Turing-based) graphics cards sporting USB-C connectors and intended to be used with next-generation VR headsets. There were also related contributions by NVIDIA developers around allowing firmware flashing support with the "CCG" Cypress code they are using as their controller.
  • Intel OpenCL Linux 19.17.12918 Stack Does Away With Cannonlake Support
    Intel released version 19.17.12918 of their OpenCL "NEO" open-source compute runtime stack this week. With this Intel Compute Runtime 19.17.12918 release, they have updated their LLVM-based Intel graphics compiler, disabled Cannonlake "Gen 10" support in the build by default, and now supports SPIR-V 1.2.
  • AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q2 for Linux Released
    Shipping today is the "Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q2 for Linux" driver package as the newest hybrid driver update for Linux systems with AMD Radeon Pro (and consumer) graphics, aiming to increase performance against NVIDIA Quadro hardware. In AMD's press communications today, they are talking up higher performance in real-world design workflows, better support for critical design and productivity workflows, and better workstation power. However, it's not immediately clear how well some of these updates translate on the Linux side with some of the mentioned workstation software is Windows-only. Unfortunately we don't have any Radeon Pro hardware for verification of the Linux driver update performance changes, but at least there is this quarterly Linux driver update out today.
  • Libinput 1.13.2 Released With Better Finger Detection For Apple Touchpads
    While "just a point release", libinput 1.13.2 was released today as the newest update to this widely-used X11/Wayland Linux input handling library. With libinput 1.13.2 are two notable fixes. First up, those using Apple Bluetooth-enabled touchpads will find better finger detection with this update. The Apple Bluetooth touchpads now detect the correct touch size and as such is able to provide more reliable finger detection.

The New Intel Gallium3D OpenGL Driver Performance Is In Great Shape For Mesa 19.1

With Mesa 19.1 now under its feature freeze, here is a look at how the new Intel "Iris" Gallium3D OpenGL driver is performing for its debut in this next quarterly Mesa feature release. Benchmarks from a Skylake NUC with Intel Iris Pro 580 graphics just wrapped up for looking at the performance of the Intel Gallium3D driver against its existing open-source "i965" Mesa OpenGL driver. The Intel Gallium3D driver is one of the new additions coming with Mesa 19.1. Mesa 19.1.0 should debut around the end of May or June and will feature this Gallium3D driver as an experimental option in place of the default i965 driver, but for Broadwell graphics and newer can be activated via the MESA_LOADER_DRIVER_OVERRIDE=iris environment variable. Intel developers are hoping by the end of 2019 that this Gallium3D driver will be mature enough to enable by default for Broadwell and newer; Haswell and older hardware will continue to be supported by the i965 driver as those older generations of graphics will not be supported by Iris. Read more

